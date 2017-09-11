Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It's fair to say that there haven't been too many occasions this season that have seen Cheste r FC fans clamouring to watch the match highlights.

But while the 1-1 draw at home to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday may hardly sound like a classic, there were plenty of positives to be had, not least a smart finish from James Akintunde for the leveller.

And while it was at the wrong end, Jack Powell's 25-yard screamer was pretty impressive.

All the games from matchday nine of the Vanarama National League are now available through the league's weekly show on BT Sport.

You can catch the Blues action from 11:41.