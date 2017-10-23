Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was another disappointing weekend for Chester FC .

The Blues were made to pay for a dreadful 25-minute spell in the first half that cost them dear in a 2-1 home defeat to Boreham Wood - a defeat that deepens their National League woes.

Nyal Bell's strike on 77 minutes did at least see Chester make a fist of it. It was also the first time that the Blues had found the back of the net in October, a statistic that speaks volumes about the team's current predicament.

But Bell's strike is worth a watch and you can catch all the action from around non-league football's top tier via the YouTube video below.

Chester are back in action tomorrow night when they take on fellow relegation battlers Barrow at the Swansway Chester Stadium (7.45pm).

With Barrow sitting just one place and one point above Marcus Bignot's Chester side it already has the air of a six-pointer about it. Surely it's time that the Blues' luck will change.