Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy cut a proud but slightly rueful figure after his side drew a pulsating derby clash with Wrexham 1-1 at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Proud of the way they performed throughout the incident-packed encounter and proud of the way they battled back to earn a deserved share of the spoils through top-scorer James Alabi's penalty after the returning John Rooney had put the Dragons in front.

But rueful that the Blues were unable to turn their complete first-half dominance into goals and therefore make it three straight home wins over their bitter rivals in the first Saturday 3pm kick-off between the teams since 1987.

Macca on the performance

"I feel like we dominated the first half and I feel like we were in control and were the better team.

"I think they were fragile. For the first time they've come into a derby match, and we were the better team and we were the bigger team, and I think that was evidenced in the players, and that was really pleasing from the side.

"My lads were at it, we looked better, and it I was really pleased at half-time, but you just felt we needed to turn it into one or two goals and, actually, that would have been the whole pattern of the game, and I think we would have crushed them and taken it away from them.

(Photo: Duncan Cowley)

"So give them credit for the fact that they didn't concede, that they didn't go under, and had enough about them to make it a really even game in the second half when they may have had the better chances.

"In the second half it became end to end, like basketball, which is not what I like. I know that suits their diamond of players, and how they want to play, so we just have to accept another point.

"I think everyone goes away getting the feeling our players were up for it, had a right go, and defended their (fans') honour in a derby at home, and I think the Wrexham management team will be pleased with the response from their players; you've got all kinds of stories to write about, and I get another point to my total."

Macca on the atmosphere

"A lot of credit to all of the fans for making it because it felt with all the bubble stuff that people weren't going to come.

"And then, with Wrexham getting a few decent results, I think their fans suddenly believed, so for them to sell all their tickets, and for our fans to respond, and create a proper atmosphere, it was great to be part of it. I was delighted with that."

Jon McCarthy after the draw with Wrexham

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Macca on Alabi's penalty

"It's bad defending and really good play from us.

"Then it was taken so well under lots of pressure. We had their players trying to delay it, and I think one of our players trying to delay it in Duzza (Elliott Durrell, who made a beeline for the ball), so thanks for putting him under that much pressure!

"But he put it away so well. He was good again today."

Macca on Luke George's sending off

"There's a decision down here where the linesman's at bit confused. I thought the officials were right on top of the game in what is not an easy match.

"But their lads clears the ball and then their lad chests the ball out. It's maybe 30 seconds before the sending off so we would have a throw-in in the other direction and it changes the whole emphasis of the play.

(Photo: Duncan Cowley)

"Then Luke George has to make a tackle from a poor pass from Theo Vassell, and then it kills the game for us, but I thought we did well for the last 10 or 11 minutes and saw the game out quite well.

"It's a yellow but the one before it is soft because (Izale) McLeod handballs it twice. If the referee blows for the handball George doesn't make the challenge."

What did the players say?