Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having endured the rigours of a full National League campaign over the past nine months, Chester FC will be playing on a revitalised surface next season.

The Blues have enlisted the help of contractors to rip up the surface at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium and lay down seed to allow provide a fresh surface for the club in readiness for next season.

The contractors will work for a full day at the club before heading across the country to carry out the same task at other football clubs, with Blues groundsman Mike Barrow then taking on the responsibility of ensuring the pitch is ready for the when Chester play their pre-season friendly with Walsall on Saturday, July 22.

“The pitch has basically been stripped down to nothing and then it will be top dressed with 80 tonnes of sand later on,” said Barrow.

“The pitch will then get verti-drained to aerate it and open it up. It will then get seeded and then we’ll get the fertiliser and the water down to start the process of the pitch growing again. Hopefully in about three weeks we should get the first cut on the pitch.

“This is the first time this has been done in a long time. It comes down to cost but it will really benefit the pitch next season and we will be good to go for the start of the next season.

“We have everything in place, all the machinery has been sent away and will be back in 10 days ready for its first cut and everything is going well, fingers crossed. I can’t wait to get it growing.”

The pitch has also been heavily used since the season finished with a number of finals held at the ground and groups hiring the facilites out right up until last weekend, with almost 60 games of football played on the surface since the last time Chester played on it themselves.