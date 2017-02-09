Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After the injustice that was the 3-2 loss at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, Chester FC return to Vanarama National League action this weekend with a visit from Gateshead (12.15pm).

The game, televised live on BT Sport on Saturday, carries huge significance for the Blues, who know that a win would keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

We've been down to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium this morning to get all the latest Blues news ahead of the visit from the Heed and spoken to Blues boss Jon McCarthy on what lies in store.

We also have an update on the injury situation of Ross Killock, a player who came through 90 minutes in midweek in behind closed doors friendly, and striker James Akintunde.

We also speak on the form of club skipper Luke George and what to expect from this weekend's clash with Neil Aspin's Gateshead.