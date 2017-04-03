The video will start in 8 Cancel

You would have been hard pushed to find a better save anywhere in world football than the one that Chester FC keeper Alex Lynch pulled off against Torquay United at the weekend.

The 21-year-old North Walian produced arguably the save of the season as the Blues won 1-0 at Plainmoor on Saturday thanks to a Sam Hughes strike, securing their National League status in the process.

Jamie Reid looked to have handed the Gulls the lead midway through the first half on Saturday when he volleyed goalwards after a fine block from Johnny Hunt, but former Wycombe Wanderers stopper Lynch, going the other way, managed to extend a hand out and turn it onto the post and away to safety.

There were gasps around Plainmoor and Gulls boss Kevin Nicholson hailed the save 'world class' in his post-match press conference.

Fast forward to 20.05 in the highlights video for the Blues highlights.