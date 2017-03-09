Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a change of scenery for Chester FC this morning when they headed down to Upton-by-Chester High School to deliver coaching sessions to pupils.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy and a number of first-team players were on hand to pass on their pearls of wisdom and we caught up with the Chester boss to get the latest on whats going on at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

McCarthy spoke on what has been a sad week for the football club following the passing of supporter Garry Allen after he was taken ill shortly before the game with Tranmere Rovers on Friday night.

The Chester boss also spoke on the current injury situation at the club, with two first-team squad members now ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Our Blues reporter Dave Powell discusses all the latest news from the club and also the outcome of Wednesday's interview with Chester CEO Mark Maguire, where the prospect of a 3G facility was high on the agenda.