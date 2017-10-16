Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you were not one of the unfortunate 522 travelling supporters at Aggborough on Saturday, by now you may well realise just how bad Chester FC were.

That much was underlined by the superb comment piece our Chester reporter Dave Powell wrote in the aftermath of the humiliating 2-0 loss to lower-league Kidderminster Harriers .

It is a must-read for every Chester fan - and it is something he expanded upon in our special True Blue Podcast recorded earlier today that you can listen to HERE .

But if anything tells you just how desperate the Blues were, in such a important game for the club, it was the reaction of their supporters at the end...

If you've got away fans - fans who travel the length and breadth of the country supporting their team and kicking every ball with them - chanting 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' then you know you've got trouble.