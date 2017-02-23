Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Johnny Hunt hopes his future lies at Chester FC as he aims to return to the Blues side this weekend and help them turn around their poor form.

Hunt, 26, has missed the last two games for the Blues after a late sending off in the 3-2 loss at Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this month and his absence has been felt.

Limp defeats to Gateshead and Maidstone United have seen Chester lose four on the bounce ahead of a crunch trip to struggling Southport on Saturday (3pm) but left back Hunt is hoping to bring some enthusiasm back to the Blues and get them firing once again.

He said: "I can't wait. I just want to try and bring a bit of enthusiasm back to the lads because the lads are going to be down, I'm down. We've lost points but I've got to go into this as if I haven't missed a game and have got to go into it buzzing. If chosen I've just got to try and keep my form up and try and drag the lads along with me.

"We are a good team and we are just going through a bit of a sticky patch at the moment. But if we pick up three points on Saturday then we've got the last 10 or 11 games to look forward to."

Like much of the Chester squad, Hunt has been in discussions with manager Jon McCarthy over his future and is hoping to be part of the plans at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium next season.

"I'd love to stay here," said Hunt, who joined Chester from Cambridge United in the summer of 2015.

"I've said it all along that this club is going in the right direction. There has been a massive improvement this year, and still a lot to improve on.

"If we can finish the season strong, at least we have a plan to move forward into next season. If we can keep a fair chunk of the lads here then it's a good place to be at."