The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot praised his Chester FC players' mental strength after they staged another late show to draw 2-2 at Eastleigh.

The Blues looked to be heading to a second straight defeat following the injury-time loss at Maidstone United one week earlier.

But second-half strikes from man-of-the-match James Akintunde and Ryan Astles, who headed home the 88th-minute equaliser, earned a deserved share of the spoils.

And Chester boss Bignot, whose side won it late on against Barrow AFC in their last home game, said: "I've got to say a massive 'thank you' to the the players' characters.

"To be 2-0 down, and the timings of the goals as well, and what we've experienced the past couple of games, it really pulled on their mental strength to come from two goals down to get a point.

"But as anybody who watched that game would say, we deserved the three points.

"But it's a really encouraging performance again, that's three games on the bounce now, and we deserved all three points."