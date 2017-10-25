Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was no doubting just how much last night’s last-gasp win meant to Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot.

When Lucas Dawson fired through a crowd of bodies to find the back of the net in the 94th-minute to earn Chester a 3-2 success against fellow strugglers Barrow , it sparked delirium in the stands - and also on the Blues bench.

Bignot channelled his inner Jose Mourinho when the ball hit the back of the net and raced down the touchline and embraced supporters in the main stand before coming in for some angry words from Barrow caretaker boss Neill Hornby.

Bignot was given a warning by referee Joe Johnson and admits his emotions took over, but says it is all part of his character.

Blues fan and former director Jeff Banks captured the scenes.

Bignot joked afterwards: “I ran the wrong way didn’t I!

“Emotions did take over, I am a passionate manager and winning means everything to me. I wake up everyday in terms of living for a game day, because three points are massive.

“Not only myself but the players and the staff showed what it meant to them and that was transcended through the supporters and it had a great feel and was signs of moving forward in the right direction.

“Hopefully now we will have a week full of positivity and that week can turn into two weeks, can turn into two months, can turn into a really strong season.

“Our first goal has been achieved - after the first five games we wanted to be out of the bottom four. Onwards and upwards.”

Chester raced into a 2-0 lead by the 25-minute mark thanks to a debut goal from Jordan Archer and one from Reece Hall-Johnson.

But a crazy spell in first half added time saw the Blues concede two goals in two minutes to head into the break all square at 2-2 as Adi Yussuf and Byron Harrison found the net.

But Chester wouldn’t be denied and Dawson drove home the winner to earn the three points and lift Chester out of the National League relegation zone.