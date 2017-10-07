Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot said he was proud of his Chester FC players after they battled to a 0-0 derby draw with Tranmere Rovers.

Outstanding goalkeeper Alex Lynch made a series of stunning saves as the Blues snared a share of the spoils in front of 7,172 fans at Prenton Park.

It means Chester have taken four points, and kept two clean sheets, in Bignot's first three games in charge.

And the new Blues boss, whose side were roared on by 1,198 travelling supporters, said: ""The fans can all go home (happy) because they've seen their team put in an unbelievable amount of work to get that result. I'm proud of every single one of them out there today.

"We certainly stayed in the game, our goalkeeper was superb but I believe the harder you work, the luckier you get. The work rate, organisation and discipline was all there today, and those kind of performances gets you results away from home.

"It was about their character, their personalities, and today they've shown they can come to an away ground, which I've no doubt had the biggest attendance in non-league football today, and not be swayed by that, and stay concentrated, organised and disciplined, which shows we're certainly going in the right direction.

"We're evolving but the here and now is about results. That's two clean sheets in three games and I've no doubt as the weeks and months go by, and we're working with them, results will come.

"And we've certainly got ourselves a massive point today.

"What was missing on Tuesday (against Woking) was the discipline, concentration and organisation, which was there the game before, but they brought that today, and if you don't have that you'll find yourself undone.

"The moments of quality Tranmere produced... that's what your goalkeeper is there for. He was average today!

"They'll be disappointed not to have won the game but we would have been disappointed if we would have lost the game."