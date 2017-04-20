New Chester FC signing Liam Davies speaks to the

Tom Shaw speaks to the press after 3-2 loss to Wo

It’s been a tough few days for Jon McCarthy and his Chester FC side.

The late Bank Holiday Monday defeat to Woking means that safety in the Vanarama National League is by no means assured yet for the Blues.

The Chester manager met with the press at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium to talk over the week’s events and how the defeat against Woking affected him and the players.

He also previewed this weekend’s visit to Sutton United where a win for the Blues would assure them of their status in the top flight of non-league football for another season.

McCarthy also spoke on the injury latest with his squad and updated us on the contract situation with players at the club that continues to rumble on.

