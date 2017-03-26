Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A delighted Jon McCarthy paid tribute to the 152 supporters who roared his Chester FC side to a vital 1-0 victory at Bromley - and to his players and backroom staff for sticking by him.

A moment of magic from the mercurial Elliott Durrell two minutes from the end of normal time ensured Chester recorded only their third win of a testing 13-game league spell in which they have lost nine times.

And McCarthy said: "You always want to have him (Elliott) on the pitch, even when he's having a quieter game, and it was a difficult surface for those type of players to do well on today, but he's always liable to do something and he's done it again.

"It's a massive goal for us as a group and as a squad.

"I've got to say a big thank you to the supporters who travelled down. That support today, when things have been a bit barren for them, for them to come here and support us the way they did, singing from the first minute and getting behind us, was really important.

"My players and my staff have worked really hard during this period and, because of the nature of it and me having to make changes to try and get things right, it causes a situation that as a manager you're not as popular.

"It's about sticking together so it's a massive thank you from me to those groups of people - the supporters, the players and my backroom staff.

"The win allows us to take a little bit of pressure off and to free ourselves up."

Chester are now nine points above the relegation places with eight games of the campaign to play - the first of which comes at home to Barrow AFC on Tuesday (7.45pm).

And McCarthy, who led the Blues to safety last season after being parachuted into the job, said: "It's almost built up a lot more from other people.

"We had nine games to go compared to last year when we had three and we had to win two. So it wasn't too dramatic, but it was building around the place, so it just eases it for everybody, and we're delighted."