Take a bow, Tom Crawford.

We knew the 18-year-old from Blacon was talented.

Otherwise Chester FC would not have handed the academy graduate a professional contract in the summer - and then his first-team debut last month .

But yesterday Crawford underlined his potential with a simply stunning strike in a National League Under-19 Alliance encounter at Hyde United.

From fully 35 yards the midfielder let fly with a wonderful half-volley that rocketed into the top corner.

Safe to safe it was the highlight of a fine 4-1 success for the in-form Blues.

And it was captured on Twitter by @CFCYouthAcademy for you to watch here...

Cain Noble, Stuart Crilly and James Jones were also on target for a Chester team largely made up of inductees into the club's new scholarship programme.

The Blues lead the National League U19 Alliance Division K table after the victory over Hyde made it three wins from three.

The victory also came on the back of a 9-0 triumph for the U18s over Stockport County at Chester Boughton Hall in the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division on Sunday.

Noble hit a hat-trick, Lloyd Marsh-Hughes bagged a brace, and there were also goals for Ryan Dobson, Sion Jones, Brandon Dickinson and Iwan Murray.