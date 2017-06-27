Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The release of the Vanarama National League fixtures are not the only thing Chester FC supporters can look forward to next Wednesday (July 5).

As on the same day they are invited along to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium to take part in the club's 2017-18 team photo shoot.

All Blues fans are welcome to attend the annual event, aptly named Very Big Team Photo, as a way of thanking them for their support.

Any fan turning up will have the chance to join in on the Very Big Team Photo, which will involve one formal shot and one shot with members of the squad sat among the supporters.

Fans will also have the chance to meet the players, get autographs and chat about the season ahead.

And, if that’s not enough, supporters will be able to take on the players and staff in street soccer-style games organised by the Chester FC Community Trust.

The event gets under way at 4pm on Wednesday, July 5 - three hours after the fixtures are released - with photos taking place from around 4.15-4.30pm.

Mark Maguire, the Blues’ chief executive, said: “It’s a simple fact that this club wouldn’t exist without its fans, and so we thought that we should acknowledge that by including them in our annual team photo.

“It’s about bringing fans, players and staff together as we build towards an exciting season ahead.

“There’s so much work taking place here but it’s essential the players and fans bond together as we all prepare to take on the rest of this very tough league. The season ticket response has been brilliant and I hope that as many Blues fans as possible will get down to the stadium and take part in this event.”

Chester supporters are encouraged to dress in club colours and bring any flags or banners.