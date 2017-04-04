Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday League

Waggon & Horses moved four points clear at the top of Concorde Trophies Section A with a 6-0 success at St Theresa’s.

Sam Henry opened the scoring in the Blacon derby before Harry Bennion bagged a brace to effectively end the contest by half-time.

But there was no let up from Waggon after the restart with Kieran Ball, Warren Roberts and Jake Dean getting in on the act.

Spital Vaults produced a superb performance in triumphing 3-0 at home to Section B leaders The Cat.

Fresh from winning 3-2 at home to title rivals Groves Athletic (Tom Douglas, Daniel Woodcock) in midweek with goals from Joe Walley (2) and Jay Gilmartin, Spital were at it again.

Matty Astbury broke the deadlock before second-half efforts from Joe Muir and Danny Platt ended any hopes of a Cat comeback.

But Spital still slipped to third on goal difference after Vauxhall SC romped to a 9-3 success at home to AFC Tattenhall.

Wayne Manning took his tally for the term up to 31 with a five-goal haul for Vauxhall, for whom Keith Robinson (2) and Tony Atherton (2) were also on target.

Chris Davenport (2) and Max Harper reduced the arrears for Tattenhall.

Custom House edged a 12-goal thriller at West Park Rangers 7-5.

All but two of the strikes came in the second half with hat-trick Andy Hornsby, Alex Hutchinson (2) and Matty Jones netting for Custom, who also benefitted from an own goal.

Groves bounced back to book their place in the Cheshire Sports Sunday Cup final with a 5-1 victory at under-strength Axis United.

Sam Moore fired in a hat-trick to make it 31 goals for the campaign with Douglas (2) and Ryan Aslatt completing the scoring for Groves, who will now take on Westminster in the showpiece at County Offices on April 30 (11am kick-off).

Tim Ashbrook hit a late consolation for Axis.

Chester & Wirral League

Blacon Youth are turning up the heat on Queensferry Sports Premier Division leaders Birkenhead Town.

The Cairns Crescent outfit won 2-0 at home to Shaftesbury Youth on Monday night, with goals from Sam Henry and Lee Whelan, after powering to a 9-1 victory at Chester Nomads 3rds on Saturday.

The back-to-back victories moved Blacon within 15 points of Birkenhead with five games in hand.

Elsewhere on Saturday Lodge Bar (George Pulford, Joe Yates, Jamie Hughes) won 3-2 at Ellesmere Port (John Britton) and Ellesmere Port Town Reserves (Conner Howley, Pat Hagen, Conner Bagley, Joe Hayes) lost 7-4 at Shaftesbury (Ian McGraa 2, Danny Whitehead, Steve Large, Lee Griffiths, James Osbyrne, OG).

Cestrian Alex kept their Olympic Trophies Division One title chances alive with a 6-0 success at home to Elton Athletic.

Matty Gilmour (2), Nial Peaker (2), Mark Blake and Adie Gough did the damage.

Hoole Rangers (Matt Sharpe, Al Hutchinson 2, Ben McMahon 2, Jack Best) were 6-3 winners at home to Neston Nomads 3rds (Ross Pringle 2, Oscar Ratnaiki).

Sutton Athletic (Maurice Doyle, Danny McKevvitt, Tom Edwards) moved within a point of the Link Up Division Two title after they made it 21 straight victories with a thrilling 3-2 triumph at nearest rivals Overpool Athletic (Andy Merner 2).

Upton Rangers went down 8-2 at home to St Saviours while Crossway (Paul Seddons, Bryan Mills, Phil Goss) played out a 3-3 draw at home to Orange Athletic (OG, Iain Thomas, Stu Drury).

Avenue (Lee Gibson 2, Sam Bimpson 2, Tony Sample, Vic Duff, Mike Brady) booked their place in the semi-finals of the Doug Johnson Memorial Trophy after winning 7-0 at home to Higher Bebington Kelma.

Two games took place in Tarvin Precision Vets Division B. Ashton (Neil Meadows, Frank Adshead) picked up a good 2-2 draw at home to Tarvin (Martin Dodd, Conrad Harte) while Dee Rangers won 2-1 at home to Upton JFC.

Mark Lui hit a hat-trick for CBP as they eased past Travs 3-0 in the Friday Night 11s Division. Ashton Phoenix beat El Porto 5-1.

And in the Monday Nights 11s Division, Skyrop (Fran Tolman 3, Joe Campbell) were 4-1 winners over CEMEX (Richard Murray), while Bears Paw (Danny Tate) went down 3-1 to Wirral United.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA will go into their Pyke Cup semi-final at home to Redgate Rovers on Saturday (2pm) on the back of an 8-1 Division One victory at a rock-bottom Mallaby side who lost their discipline and had two players sent off.

Alan Dorrian, Luke Finch, Sean Finch, Lee Guirado, William Kent, Chris Melia (2) and Stephen Rowlands shared the strikes as Upton returned to winning ways.

Having won 1-0 at home to Helsby in midweek with a Gregory Lodge goal, Chester Nomads were brought back down to earth as they were beaten 4-1 at Maghull, who had fell behind to a Joe Imlach effort.

Upton AA Reserves were 1-0 winners at Neston Nomads Reserves in Division Three on Monday night.

Cheshire League

A youthful Malpas side went down 4-0 at home to title-challenging Knutsford in their final home game of the Premier Division season.

Minus captain Richard Sader and Lee Smith, Malpas manager Tommy Lloyd was forced to field a line-up featuring a number of teenagers.

Lloyd, whose side are not safe yet, said: “I’ve only been manager for a few weeks now but the feeling around the club, and the contacts I have that watch a lot of football at this level, is that Knutsford are the best footballing side in our league, and at times we were chasing shadows.

“That’s not to say we didn’t play some quality football ourselves and certainly had chances on goal.

“I can only have praise for this young team who were found a bit wanting on the day but, after a patient performance in midweek against Prees in the Ethelston Cup semi at Yockings Park, which we ran out convincing 4-0 winners, perhaps there were a few heavy legs as well.

“No excuses, the best team won, but I’m sure if I can keep this squad I have at the moment here at Malpas they are more than capable of playing to the high standard of Knutsford in the coming seasons.”

Tarporley Victoria, who will play Malpas in the Ethelston Cup final, drew 3-3 at Poynton Reserves in the President’s Cup, Joe Marley (2) and Sam Gresty with the goals.