West Cheshire League

Upton AA stretched their unbeaten West Cheshire League Division One run to three matches with a 2-2 draw at struggling West Kirby.

There was a lively opening to the contest with Upton hitting the woodwork in the third minute.

Relieved by the let-off, West Kirby swept up the other end of the field and took the lead thanks a Steve Clark shot into the top corner.

Upton responded well and Lee Guirado forced Ciaran Gregory into a full-length save and followed up by having an effort blocked by Dan Barrett.

The impressive Jordan Griffiths thought he had doubled West Kirby’s advantage only to have his celebrations halted by a raised flag.

And, when play switched to the other end of the pitch, Kasey Smith cleared off the line.

But Upton were not to be denied and with 35 minutes on the clock they levelled matters.

A right-wing cross was headed down by Guirado and Aaron Hinchcliffe found himself in space and poked the ball past Gregory.

Upton took up the early running after the break, but determined defending prevented them from creating clear-cut openings, and the match became mainly a midfield battle.

However, it was West Kirby who were eventually to make the breakthrough when Griffiths was brought down just inside the area.

The striker took the spot-kick himself and cheekily floated the ball over the diving Adam Bedford.

Upton pressed hard to get back on level terms and Benni Kiambi had an effort on goal blocked before he forced a good stop from Gregory.

At the other end, Griffiths went close to making it 3-1, only to see his lobbed shot just clear the crossbar.

And, with five minutes remaining, Upton denied West Kirby a much-needed win by grabbing a second equaliser.

Central defender Chris Coughlin had stayed upfield following a corner kick and his hard, low cross was turned into the net from close range by Alan Dorian.

Upton AA Reserves also beat the weather on Saturday.

They went down to a 5-2 Division Three defeat at home to title-challenging Capenhurst Villa Reserves.

Nathan Mapletoft and Alex Hale reduced the arrears.

Chester & Wirral League

Clubbies stormed into the fourth round of the Chester & Wirral League Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy.

The in-form outfit romped to a 10-0 triumph at home to Neston Nomads 3rds with both Mikey Edwards and Jake Johnson netting hat-tricks.

Liam McGovern, Kevin McGovern, Adam Davies and Chris Hulse completed the scoring for Clubbies, who have been joined in the quarter-finals by Blacon Youth.

Lee McElmeel and Warren Roberts (2) did the damage for Blacon in their impressive 3-0 home win over Shaftesbury Youth.

Crossway’s thrilling run in the competition came to an end after they were beaten 5-1 at Higher Bebington Kelma, for whom hat-trick hero Ben Keirman, Brian Layfield and Mark Lawler shared the strikes.

An Aaron Rowlands effort was not enough to stop FC Uber from going down 2-1 after extra-time at Franklyn’s, for whom Farris Baker bagged a break.

The other four remaining third-round ties were postponed.

The weather also hit the league programme with only six of the scheduled 11 fixtures getting the go-ahead.

In the Queensferry Sports Premier Division, Jonny Pringle hit a hat-trick for MBNA as they drew 4-4 at home to Kelsall.

(Photo: David Evans)

In Link Up Division Two, Chester Argyle recorded a fine 4-1 victory at Elton Rigger.

Tim Ashbrook, Conner Wilks, Owen Mackin and Zacc Caveney shared the strikes for Argyle with Cal Rixham reducing the arrears for Rigger.

Sutton Athletic made it 13 wins from 13 to move level with Overpool Athletic at the top with a 7-0 success at home to AFC Quays.

Tom McGill (2), Dan Higginson (2), Liam Brennan, Dan McKevvitt and Paul Butler got the goals.

In Tarvin Precision Vets Division A, Jonny Stubbs and Adie Smith were on target for Nags Head Bunbury in their 2-1 triumph at home to Frodsham Park.

Brendon McGuire netted a hat-trick but he could not stop Ashton from losing 5-3 at home to Dee Rangers in Tarvin Precision Vets Division B.

And in Tarvin Precision Vets Division C, Mersey Royal won a close contest 2-0 at home to Bushell Athletic Vets with goals from Greg Stones and Tony Waters.

Earlier in the week, CEMEX and Elton Athletic fought out a 1-1 draw in the Monday Night 11s as Samba beat Upton Rangers 2-0.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals have now been decided for the Friday Night 11s Cup.

M & S Finance booked their place with a convincing 6-1 win over Countess of Chester while Blacon Vets edged out Travs 1-0.

Chester & District Sunday League

Dee Rangers moved out of the Chester & District Sunday League Section B bottom two with a 1-0 win at home to fellow strugglers AFC Tattenhall.

The basement battle was goalless until the 70th minute when substitute Andy Harrison struck to earn Rangers only their second victory of the campaign.

At the other end of the table The Cat moved six points clear at the top with a 10-2 triumph at home to Waverton.

Chaney Lloyd took his tally for the term up to 27 with a first-half brace but it was hat-trick hero Ryan Pleavin who did most of the damage for Cat, for whom Jason Farley (2), Mike Simmons and brothers Paul and James King were also on target.

Under-strength Waverton reduced the arrears through Josh Leach’s 18th goal of the season and a stunning 25-yard effort from Adam Hughes.

Second-placed Tarvin Rex were well beaten 6-0 at Vauxhall SC.

The 24-goal Wayne Manning was at the double for Vauxhall, as was Phil Aspinall, with Tony Wedge and Joel Tunstall adding singles.

Handbridge Lions came from behind for the second week running as they edged a nine-goal thriller 5-4 at West Park Rangers.

West Park led 3-2 and 4-3 courtesy of Mathew Tarbuck, Andrew Pratt, Declan McHugh and Lee Newman strikes.

But it was Handbridge who headed home with the points thanks in no small part to Mat Elson.

He fired four goals, two in the final 10 minutes, and two either side of a Nathan Collins effort.

Cheshire League

Malpas produced a superb performance to end Cheshire League Premier Division high flyers Poynton’s long unbeaten run.

Poynton made the trip to Wrexham Road having failed to lose any of their previous 18 league and cup matches - a remarkable sequence stretching back to the middle of August.

But they came unstuck against a Malpas side who were clearly fired up after three straight losses to start the year.

They led 2-0 and 3-1 before eventually running out thrilling 4-3 winners.

Pawel Abramowicz, Ben Parry and Ollie Hailes were on target for Malpas, who also benefitted from an own goal.