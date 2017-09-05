Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

The new-look Chester & Wirral League Dee 106.3 League Cup kicked-off on Saturday.

This season the cup is for Queensferry Sports Premier Division sides only and will be played on a group basis.

The top two teams from each group will then go on to contest for a place in the final at Chester FC in May 2018.

MBNA, Ellesmere Port and Sutton Athletic all won in Group A.

MBNA (Gareth Williams 2, Paul Jones, Andre Clarke, Lewis Mitchell, Sam Byrne) were impressive 6-3 winners at Higher Bebington Kelma (Ben Keirman 2, Brian Leyfield).

Graham Davidson, Chris Georgeson, Mason Cartwright and Ian Johnson shared the strikes in Ellesmere Port’s 4-2 victory at home to MBNA.

Sutton triumphed 2-1 at Helsby thanks to goals from Connor Doyle and Paul Butler who, like Cartwright, is a professional boxer with a big bout later this month.

Wes Wright reduced the arrears for Helsby, who were making a welcome return to the league.

In Group B Newton Athletic (Ben Woodman, Dan Christian) went down 3-2 at Franklyn’s (Steve Rothwell, Ryan Wardle, Dave Burton) while Shaftesbury Youth (Jimmy Gomez 3, Ryan Griffiths 2, Lee Griffiths, John McGraa) continued their superb start with a 7-3 success at Ellesmere Port Town A (Connor Howley, Connah Bagley, Luke Williams).

Olympic Trophies Division One is shaping up to be a tough and closely fought affair with the top five teams all winning on Saturday.

Leaders Clubbies AFC (Jake Johnson 4, Mikey Edwards 3, Jordan Turner, Tommy Booth, Ash Reid, Harley Dutton) stormed to an 11-0 win at home to Chester Argyle.

Second-placed Elton Athletic (Adam Hall, Jonny Horton) did not have it anywhere near as straightforward as they triumphed 2-1 at home to Cestrian Alex (Adam Crimes).

Third-placed Blacon Youth Reserves (Jake Dean 3, Jake Jones 2, Sam Davies, Matty Jones) impressed in winning 7-1 at FC UBER (Graham Dodd).

Fourth-placed Upton JFC (Danny Evans 2, Joe Williams 2, Jay Wong, Tom Berry) were 6-0 winners at Chester Nomads 3rds with Tom Messham topping off an excellent team display by putting in a man-of-the-match performance.

Helsby Reserves were beaten 8-0 at fifth-placed St Saviours (Lewis Bishop 2, Callum Wynne 2, Liam Wall 2, Carl McLeod, Mike Urmston).

Hoole Rangers (Harry Hornsby), meanwhile, lost 3-1 at home to Princes Villa (Steve Morgan, Charlie Bell, Charlie Jones).

Princes (Morgan 2, Bell) had won 3-2 at home to Helsby Reserves (Curtis Clarke, Wright) last Wednesday.

Free-scoring Upton (Williams 3, Berry 2, Daniel Evans, Matthew Wood) ran out 8-0 winners at home to Hoole.

Blacon (Lewis Coppack, Matty Jones) edged a close contest 2-1 at home to Elton (Ash Christie) while Clubbies (Johnson 2, Edwards) drew 3-3 at home to Cestrian (Adie Gough 2, Crimes).

Chester Nomads (John Platten, Jon Roberts, Ade Fagbire) recorded a 3-0 victory at home to Chester Argyle.

Back to Saturday’s action and Chris Larsen enjoyed a dream debut as he hit a hat-trick in Upton Bears Paw’s 4-0 victory at Crossway.

Jamie Hughes completed the scoring.

New boy Malpas Reserves (Lee Parry 4, Jordan Lee, Noah McCain-Mitchell, Chris Ingell) maintained their positive start with a 7-3 success at Orange Athletic (Garry Owen 2, Alex Madders).

FC Duddon United (Lewis Neal 2, Andy Ward) produced an excellent display in winning 3-2 at Rossmore Rangers (Aaron Stockton, James Curtis).

Table-topping Ellesmere Port Reserves (Josh Forster 2, Chris Robertson, Chris Dew) made it seven straight successes after triumphing 4-2 at Rockville (Danny Allen 2).

The leaders (Lewis Fearon, Robertson, Liam Smith, Forster, James Murphy) had won 5-4 at home to Hoole Youth last Wednesday.

Duddon (Robbie Plank, Neal, Jonathan Hallam) triumphed 3-2 at Orange Athletic (Owen, Michael Sullivan) on the same night.

Rockville (Andy Walker, Kyle Wright, Liam Judge) won 3-1 at home to Beehive.

Graeme Carvell bagged a brace as Neston Nomads started the Tarvin Precision Vets Division One season with a 2-0 victory at home to promoted Shotton Steel on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the league is starting a Women’s Flexi Division on Friday Nights.

The competition is seen as the ideal opportunity for clubs to attract new players and offer valuable playing time to squad members in a league and cup setting.

Spaces still remain for teams to apply. If you are interested contact the league’s secretary Paul Graham on 07891 537116 or via email pgraham114@aol.com.

Chester & District Sunday League

Newly promoted Spital Vaults made the perfect start as the Chester & District Sunday League Section A kicked off.

Charlie Jones, Callum Bratley, Mat Astbury, Aaron Hinchcliffe, Tom Messham and Joe Muir did the damage as Vaults ran out 6-0 winners at Axis United.

FC Hickorys (Brett Fitzsimmons 2, Jonny Lawrence, Adam Critchley, Dean Ennion) also got up and running at the first time of asking with a 5-3 victory at St Theresa’s (Josh Jones 2pens, Warren Milton).

The Cat (Jamie Easton 2, Jake Lloyd 2) were winning 4-1 at home to FC Blacon (Sam Davies) when the match was abandoned after 71 minutes.

Five ties took place in the Granada Gas Bill Gresty Memorial Trophy.

Handbridge Lions (Kieron Richards 3, Niall Peaker 3, Mat Elson, Aaron Rowland, Tom Berry, Luke Beaker, Jack Rowland, Oli Hughes, Mark Moorefield, Jay Sinnott) roared to a 14-1 success at home to Travellers Rest.

But the remaining first-round encounters were closely fought affairs.

No more so than at CDS Flooring Studio (Carl Wellsbury 2, Tom McGill, Paul Butler) where Tarvin Rex (Ryan Cartwright, Jonathan Hallam 2, Harry Huxtable) triumphed 5-4 on penalties after the thrilling encounter finished 4-4 after extra-time.

Professional boxer Paul Butler scored in extra-time to force the shoot-out.

But he then saw his spot-kick saved by Sam Fellows and that in turn allowed Mike Hallam to convert the winning penalty for Tarvin.

Border BA (Alex Dodson, Tom Booth, Daniel Whitley, Declan McHugh) netted three times in extra-time to triumph 5-2 at home to Holdi (Daz Brocklehurst, Will Campbell).

Vauxhall SC (Tony Wedge, Jamie Gibb) won 2-1 at Dee Rangers (Nik Horbain).

Custom House matched that scoreline at Upton Youth Centre with Andy Hornsby netting their 80th-minute winner after Mike Murray cancelled out Dale Harris’ opener.

One match took place in Section B with Castrol SC (Kris Jones, Tom Douglas, Lee Chadwick pen, Mike Page) stretching their lead at the top with a 4-0 win at home to Waverton.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA are up and running in West Cheshire League Division One.

Todd Reid’s side picked up their first victory of the campaign at the fifth time of asking on Saturday.

They ran out 2-0 winners at home to pointless West Kirby thanks to goals from Lee Guirado and Joe Ormerod.

On the same afternoon draw specialists Chester Nomads shared the spoils for the fourth time in six games so far this season.

They drew 3-3 at Mallaby with Jack Delgado netting a double and Charlie Mann a single.

Chester Nomads Reserves made it a club double.

They won 3-1 at previously unbeaten Page Celtic courtesy of strikes from Mike Jeffs, James Tucker and Mitch Mowatt.

Cheshire League

Malpas' mini unbeaten run came in the Cheshire League Premier Division to an end on Saturday.

They they were beaten 2-1 at high-flying Whaley Bridge Athletic in spite of a Alex Hughes strike.

Deva Athletic went down 2-1 at home to Lostock Gralam in Division One.

Alfie Cheers was on target for Deva.

Joe Marley hit a hat-trick as Tarporley Victoria made it three wins from their last four games in Division Two.

Marley’s treble fired improving Vics to a 3-2 success at Winstanley Warriors.