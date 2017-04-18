Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District FA Senior Cup

Upton AA will face quadruple-chasing Blacon Youth in the final of the C&C Catering Equipment Ltd Chester & District FA Senior Cup.

Upton bounced back from their West Cheshire League Pyke Cup semi-final heartbreak by sealing their place in the showpiece with a penalty shoot-out success over Tarporley Victoria on Good Friday.

A titanic last-four clash finished 3-3 after extra-time with Daniel Ball, Joe Marley and Aaron Greenwood forcing spot-kicks for Vics after Nathan Mapletoft (2) and Lee Guirado had put Todd Reid’s side in front.

But it was Upton who emerged as 6-5 winners with Will Kent scoring the decisive penalty.

Earlier in the day Blacon had also overcome Cheshire League opponents.

They ran out 4-0 winners over Deva Christleton thanks to hat-trick hero Tom George and Sam Henry.

Chester & Wirral League

It was the second time in the space of three days that Blacon had booked their place in a final.

Last Wednesday they beat Newton Athletic 5-0 with four goals from hitman Henry and one from George to secure their place in the Chester & Wirral League Dee 106.3 League Cup showpiece.

The Cairns Crescent outfit’s opponents at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on May 13 will be Franklyn’s after they swept aside New Ferry 6-2.

Blacon are also going for glory in the Queensferry Sports Premier Division and the Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy.

The final of the Devaprint Cayzer Shield will be contested between Upton JFC and St Saviours after their 2-0 and 4-3 respective victories over Hoole Rangers and Overpool Athletic last Monday.

Danny Williams (3) and man-of-the-match Joe Williams got the goals for Upton, who then won 6-1 at Elton Rigger (Wayne Clark) in Link Up Division Two last Wednesday courtesy of Danny Evans (3), Jay Wong, Tom Berry and Callum Berry.

On the same night Christleton Celtic (Charlie Jones 2) triumphed 2-1 at home to Ellesmere Port in the Premier Division.

The sides met again on Saturday with Ellesmere Port (Graham Davidson 3, Stephan Lewis 3, James Holroyd 2, Niall Evans, Steven Morgan) this time running out 10-3 home winners.

Higher Bebington Kelma (Mark Lawler 2, Ben Kierman) won 3-2 at home to Ellesmere Port Town Reserves (Ellis Williams, Conner Bagley).

Improving Chester Argyle were 1-0 home winners over Overpool in Division Two.

But Upton JFC (Evans) lost their Cayzer Shield dress rehearsal 4-1 at St Saviours (Eammon Ryan, Joe Burns, Carl Ngiam, Dean Cain) and Upton Rangers were beaten 7-1 at Princes Villa (Jordan Bowyer, Kyle Huish, Mitch Glover, Charlie Bell 2, Jack Roberts 2).

Blacon Youth (Lee Bennion 2, Chris Larson, Jamie Rogers) will take on Neston Nomads in the semi-finals of the Doug Johnson Veterans Trophy after their 4-0 home victory over Bushell Athletic.

The other last-four tie will be between Tarvin Precision Vets Division B champions Shotton Steel and Avenue.

Neston (Paul Knowles, Richard Deponeo, James Thompson) took over top spot in Tarvin Precision Vets Division C after drawing 3-3 at home to Mersey Royal.

In the Monday Night 11s Division, Christleton beat Sykrop to record their first win of the campaign, while Elton Athletic edged out Bears Paw 1-0.

Chester & District FA Challenge Cup

Newton are through to the Unite the Union Chester & District FA Challenge Cup final, where they will face Christleton Celtic.

B Woodman, M McIntyre, A Fox and D Christian fired Newton to their 4-0 semi-final success over Blacon Youth Reserves on Saturday.

Wirral District FA Junior Cup

Sutton Athletic’s dream first season has continued.

Fresh from sealing the Chester & Wirral League Link Up Division Two title, they made it a double on Friday by beating FC UBER 5-0 in the Wirral District FA Junior Cup final on Good Friday.

Chester & District Sunday League

Waverton were unable to prevent The Cat from regaining pole position in Chester & District Sunday League Section B.

But it could have been diffrent had Steve Finlay not missed the chance to put Waverton in front in the 40th minute from the penalty spot.

Finlay’s effort was saved by Sam Smith and before the half was out Cat opened the scoring through Jamie Easton.

Easton added his second after the restart and Ryan Abrahams bagged a brace of his oven before Ashley Hughes reduced the arrears late on.

West Park Rangers finished their season on a high by powering to a 12-1 home success over Dee Rangers.

Matty Tarbuck (2), Kevin McGovern (2), Lee Newman (2), Declan McHugh (2), Kurt Clarke and Peter Gilmartin did the damage for West Park with Andy Harrison notching Dee’s consolation.

FC Blacon completed the double over derby rivals St Theresa’s by winning their Concorde Trophies Section A home clash 2-1 with goals from Adam Cheers and Jay Page.

West Cheshire League

Helsby have been unable to climb out of the West Cheshire League Division One relegation places.

They lost 3-1 at home to table-topping Newton last Wednesday, in spite of a Billy Campbell strike, and then fell by the same scoreline at Vauxhall Motors on Saturday, Dean Craven with the reply from the penalty spot.

Chester Nomads had gone down 3-2 at home to Motors last Wednesday despite controlling large parts of the game.

Dale Harris and Joe Imlach, who later went off with an arm injury, were on target for Nomads.

On the same night in Division Three, Upton AA Reserves (Alex Hale) lost 3-1 at Litherland REMYCA Reserves.

The following evening Helsby Reserves were beaten 2-0 at home by Cheshire Lines.

Rock-bottom Helsby (Tom White) then lost 8-1 at home to Ashville Reserves on Saturday.

Welsh Premier League

Airbus UK Broughton marked their final home game in the Welsh Premier League in ignominious fashion with a 7-0 thrashing by Newtown on Friday.

There was little cheer for the relegated Wingmakers whose crushing defeat equalled their worst in 13 seasons in the league.

Chief tormentor was Jason Oswell, a former Airbus striker, who fired his third hat-trick in a prolific campaign that now sees him certain to land the league’s Golden Boot.

"It was very disappointing, the performance was flat after being relegated the week before," admitted Wingmakers boss Andy Thomas, whose side complete their miserable season at Cefn Druids on Saturday (5.15pm).

Cheshire League

Tarporley slipped to the bottom of Division One after going down 3-1 at Egerton on Monday.

Marley had given Vics hope.

Deva Christleton strengthened their grip on second spot in Division Two with a 5-1 victory at home to Unicorn Athletic.