Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Twitter account going by the name of Agent Mick has been getting Chester FC fans talking today.

Good ol' Mick has posted a number of tweets about Blues players including top-scorer James Alabi who he claims is on the move to a League One club.

Now, with eight goals in his last 11 games, including his deadly double in Saturday's 2-1 win at Braintree Town, we would not be surprised if Alabi is attracting admiring glances from full-time outfits.

But on this occasion Michael (well, probably, more than that), you are wrong.

Click here for the full story.

And our man Dave Powell's reward for putting the record straight?

Charming.

'I feared he was going to chin me'

Not only is Jon McCarthy proving to be a very good manager, he also provides some belting quotes.

And, this lot, about another of the star men from the weekend, are right up there with his best...

And it was not just Durrell and Alabi who impressed...

Fog off BT

Unfortunately there are no BT Sport highlights from the Braintree victory. Here's why...

Derby tickets

The Blues return to Vanarama National League action on Saturday week with the little matter of a cross-border derby at home to Wrexham.

Tickets for the eagerly anticipated all-ticket encounter are now on general sale, from 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday, from the ticket office at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

They will also be on sale before tomorrow's Cheshire Senior Cup clash at home to Hyde United, between 6.30 and 7.30pm, straight after Saturday's FA Trophy tie at home to Forest Green Rovers, and also on Sunday from 10am-4pm.

West Stand family tickets will not be available for the game against Wrexham.

Seated tickets in the Maxiflow and Swettenham Chemists stands cost £18 for adults, £12 for concessions (senior citizens/students with NUS card/unemployed with proof of employment/Armed Forces), £10 for 18-20-year-olds, £5 for 16-17-year-olds, £3 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s who are accompanied by a carer going free.

Standing tickets in the Harry McNally Terrace cost £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (senior citizens/students with NUS card/unemployed with proof of employment/Armed Forces), £10 for 18-20-year-olds, £5 for 16-17-year-olds, £3 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s who are accompanied by a carer going free.

To assist exiled supporters, the club will accept phone orders for tickets to be collected on the day of the match from the ticket office.

Crewe strife

Former Chester City defender Dave Artell has been named the new manager of League Two neighbours Crewe Alexandra after Steve Davis was sacked.

But another Blues old boy, Ryan Lowe, is disappointed he was not consulted over the change.

Lowe, who saw a move back to Bury as player-coach turned down by Crewe last month, said: "In all honesty, I'm a bit disappointed no-one rang me, with me being the club captain, and with the situation that materialised six weeks ago with Bury.

"I've played with Dave a couple of times, at Chester and Shrewsbury, and we get on a like a house on fire. But that's football. I'm always there to lean on, whoever it may be.

"I've had a bit of stick myself by sticking by him (Steve Davis), but I'll always stick by the manager, whoever it is."

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Last-gasp win

Chester's youth team won 3-2 at Altrincham on Sunday with goals from Ilan Ap-Gareth, Kieron Price and Nathan Brown, whose 92nd-minute free kick settled the contest.

FA Youth Cup hero Brown travelled with the senior side to Braintree the day before and he could well play some part against Hyde tomorrow.

Three and easy

Sunday also saw a superb success for the Blues' women's team who won 3-0 at defending champions Runcorn Linnets to maintain pole position.

New signing Amber Bailey grabbed a goal and an assist, with further efforts coming from Becky Tebb and Jamie-Lee McDowell, both of which were set-up by Amy Whittle.