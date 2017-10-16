Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Any Chester FC fan who witnessed Saturday's wretched display in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round at Kidderminster Harriers would be hard pushed to remember many worse performances from a Blues side.

Harriers booked their place in the first round proper with ease and the final whistle was followed by over 200 of the travelling 522 Blues fans staying behind to make their feelings known to the players, who had been dragged out to face the music by manager Marcus Bignot.

It was abysmal and prompted Bignot to tell the press that the club would be moving to full-time training from today.

Breaking away from our usual Thursday slot, Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock sat down for a chat to discuss what went on, and what may be to come.

