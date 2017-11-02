Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a week's absence the True Blue Podcast makes a return this week to discuss all the Chester FC news from the week that was and the week ahead.

Joining sports reporters Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock this week is former Blues director Jeff Banks.

The trio talk on the injury-time win over Barrow and the defeat that followed in similar circumstances to Maidstone United at the weekend.

Also on the agenda is this weekend's rearranged clash with Eastleigh and we also take the chance to look ahead to Wednesday's hotly anticipated cross-border derby with Wrexham.

