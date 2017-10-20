Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tranmere Rovers have sent ex- Chester FC striker James Alabi on loan to Vanarama National League rivals Dover Athletic until January.

The 22-year-old has been allowed to leave Prenton Park after failing to score in nine appearances since his switch from Chester.

Alabi signed a two-year deal with Tranmere in the summer after top-scoring for the Blues last season with 17 goals.

The England C international was a free agent after rejecting a new contract to remain at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

But Chester will be entitled to compensation for Alabi given his age and given they offered him a fresh deal in time.

The clubs have so far been unable to come to an agreement over a fee, meaning the matter will likely go to a tribunal.

Alabi will join fellow fellow former Blues forward Kane Richards at Dover.