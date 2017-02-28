Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tranmere Rovers have sold out their allocation for Friday night's all-ticket Vanarama National League clash at Chester FC .

Rovers sold the remaining tickets of their allocation, around 1,300, this morning and will be well backed at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for the encounter, which will be televised live on BT Sport (7.45 kick off).

The clash between the two sides is expected to see a crowd of close to 3,500 and home ticket sales have started to pick up this week after a slow start.

Club secretary Tony Allan said: "Ticket sales are speeding up now as we get closer to Friday and we'd advise anyone who hasn't yet purchased their ticket not to delay as we expect it to be busy over the next few days."

Tickets for the game can be purchased from the ticket office at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium from 10am to 4pm tomorrow (Wednesday), Thursday and also on Friday.

The club is also selling tickets via its online shop at chesterfcretail.com , which went live earlier this month.