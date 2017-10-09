Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon said he was left scratching his head at how his side didn’t beat Chester FC ‘comfortably’ on Saturday.

A determined display and some stunning goalkeeping from Blues keeper Alex Lynch earned Marcus Bignot’s side a creditable 0-0 draw at Prenton Park in a game where the visitors were under the cosh for much of the 90 minutes.

Lynch had what he described as his best performance in a Chester shirt to deny James Norwood on more than one occasion and keep out what had seemed certain goals from Dylan Mottley-Henry and Gerry McDonagh in the second half.

But aided by the sterling efforts defensively of John McCombe and Ryan Astles, try as they might Tranmere couldn’t crack Chester and the sides shared the spoils, with the 1,198 travelling fans certainly going home the happier.

Said Mellon: “I expect you guys to report on that properly. They’ve not had a single chance and we’ve had six or seven real chances. I’d take one of them every game and expect to win the game.

“It is the way it is, we’re not blaming anybody. We’re disappointed not to win as we always want to win here but we are creating some unbelievable chances. We can only continue what we are doing.

(Image: Terry Marland)

“Some of the football we played was outrageous. We defended fine because they don’t have a single shot and Scott (Davies) hasn’t had a save to make. It’s a head scratcher. I’m digging deep here but you have got to give their goalkeeper credit for some of the saves that he’s made. They will be saying their keeper did great but we will be saying we should have put them away.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mellon did reserve some praise for Lynch’s heroics, although he believes profligacy in front of goal cost his side dear.

“How their goalkeeper has performed at times, we’re laughing,” said Mellon.

“I don’t really have any real answers. We can do no more than what we have done. Some of the saves he made were outrageous, fair play to him for that.

“I’m trying to be respectful here. They worked very hard and they came here and set their stall out and you’ve got to respect teams for coming and doing that, but I don’t think anybody couldn’t say that their was only going to be one team going to win that comfortably. That’s as respectful and honest as I can be.”

And Mellon was less than impressed with the performance of referee Peter Wright.

Mr Wright waved away protests from the home side in the first half when Norwood took a tumble in the area under pressure from Lynch, although replays seemed to suggest the decision was the correct one.

(Image: Terry Marland)

But it wasn’t just the penalty call Mellon was unhappy with, believing his side were on the receiving end of some poor decisions.

“They are as miffing as the result, let’s be honest,” he said.

“I’ve been through this many times and I’m not going to say anything that gets me in to trouble because it’s not worth it. Everybody here sees it, we’ll see it, we’ll clip it and we’ll send it away and they (National League) will tell us that they hope to improve. We’ll give them ten instances that we are confused about and we’ll get them back that we were right with them all and that will be it. He (Wright) will get another game next week and might get promoted to the Football League. That’s the way it goes.”