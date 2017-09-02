14:16 Dave Powell

Poor run

Torquay have had a dreadful start to the season and parted ways with manager Kevin Nicholson earlier in the month.

They sit rock bottom of the division with just one point and have lost their last six games. The Gulls also have nine players out and are yet to appoint Nicholson’s successor, with Robbie Herrera in temporary charge.

It really is a game Chester should be winning.