Poor run
Torquay have had a dreadful start to the season and parted ways with manager Kevin Nicholson earlier in the month.
They sit rock bottom of the division with just one point and have lost their last six games. The Gulls also have nine players out and are yet to appoint Nicholson’s successor, with Robbie Herrera in temporary charge.
It really is a game Chester should be winning.
In position
It’s Plainmoor today for the Blues as boss Jon McCarthy faces arguably the biggest game of his managerial career to date against Torquay United.
After the dismal 2-0 loss to Macclesfield Town on Monday the pressure was very much on McCarthy to deliver results.
They face a Torquay side rooted to the foot of the table who have nine players out and have no manager after the departure of Kevin Nicholson earlier in the month.
We’ll bring you all the action live from Devon.