Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy says the Blues need only look at the plight of Torquay United to see how bad things could be.

McCarthy takes his Chester side to Devon on Saturday knowing that three points will take them past his 50-point target set at the start of the Vanarama National League season and all but secure their status in the division.

The Gulls are currently two points above the drop zone and have suffered in recent times with turmoil behind the scenes despite being taken over just before Christmas by the Gaming International consortium.

Manager Kevin Nicholson has done impressively to keep his side above the drop zone through such a rocky period, even driving the team bus to Chester for the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

And McCarthy points to the Gulls as an example of a former Football League side struggling at the wrong end of non-league football’s top tier.

“Torquay had a win in the week (against Solihull Moors) and their position is much more precarious than ours,” said the Blues boss.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

“Look at that, that could be us. Torquay came out of the Football League and look at the troubles they’ve got. We’re very well managed here off the pitch and Torquay have got all kinds of problems, look at their position.”

Chester’s 1-0 win at Bromley last weekend alleviated some of the pressure heading into the final seven games after a run of seven defeats in eight matches had seen them tumble down the division.

And McCarthy is expecting Torquay to be up for the fight at Plainmoor as they look to pick up a valuable points in their bid for survival.

But Chester, too, aren’t quite yet assured of their place in the league next year, although any kind of positive result in Devon this weekend will as good as change that.

“They need the points and that’s what I need to put into our players, we need that,” said McCarthy.

“It’s not precarious for us, it’s not desperate, I don’t need to win at Torquay but there is something that I have been trying to stress to our players, I need a consistency. From the first to the last minute their performances need to be the same.

“If I don’t get the message across to players then I will know it. I know what the best is of my players individually, that is the benefit of having players that you know.

“You can’t have that off day, every single minute is the same focus. That’s what I want at Torquay and if we do that we have a real opportunity to pick up the points that will make us secure, but if we don’t then I’ve still got six games to make that happen. The sooner the better, though, as the panic will arise after one game. But we’re good, we’re in a good position.”

The Chronicle will be bringing you live updates from Plainmoor this weekend via our live blog from 2pm on Saturday.