Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Shaw will go into his final game in charge as caretaker manager of Chester FC with praise ringing in his ears.

Player/assistant manager Shaw has taken charge of the Blues along with goalkeeper coach David Felgate and academy head coach Calum McIntyre for the past two matches.

The trip stepped into the breach after boss Jon McCarthy was sacked following the 2-0 defeat at Solihull Moors last Tuesday.

Shaw and Co have been able to pick up only a point from the 1-1 home draw with Ebbsfleet United and the heartbreaking 3-2 loss at Gateshead in midweek.

But the performances Chester have produced have been greatly improved and, ahead of tomorrow's trip to high-flying Dover Athletic (3pm), the interim management team have been lauded.

Blues chief executive Mark Maguire said: "It would be a nice reward for the lads to go and win at Dover for the way they have responded for Tom, Dave and Calum and for the work that they've done.

"They have been exemplary throughout this week and we couldn't have asked for any more from them in terms of professionalism, commitment and work ethic.

"They've been different class and the board and myself would like to thank them for the job they have done as they've been exceptional."

The Blues will conduct interviews with applicants for the vacant Swansway Chester Stadium hotseat on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The plan is to then unveil the club's new boss before the home clash with Maidenhead United on Saturday week (September 23).

Graham Barrow, who is currently assistant manager and chief scout at Chesterfield, remains the favourite with bookmakers.

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell this week insisted the Chester City legend was 'fully committed' to the League Two outfit.

But Barrow has publicly not ruled himself out of the running, unlike an earlier bookies' favourite, Gary Brabin.

Marcus Bignot, Steve Watson and Kevin Davies and Ronnie Moore have also been strongly linked with the position.