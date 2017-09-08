Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Shaw has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant manager’s job at Chester FC.

Shaw, 30, was player/assistant to sacked Jon McCarthy and has been handed the reins for the next three games alongside the backroom team of Dave Felgate and Calum McIntyre.

Shaw will lead the managerless Blues into the weekend clash with Ebbsfleet United on Saturday (3pm) but, even if they bring an end to their 14-game winless home run, he has no real desire to take the job on permanently.

“If we win 6-0 then I will have a think about it, but not really,” said Shaw.

“I love the coaching - I love playing still - but I love the coaching. I found something that I am confident in my ability doing.

“I think the club will be looking to employ a more experienced man than myself, for sure, but I’m not really interested in it and I am very much looking forward to leading the team for these next few games. It will be a great experience for myself, and as I have done as a player and a coach I will work as hard as I can to get results and get the best out of the boys.”

A number of potential candidates have already been linked with the job, with former Grimsby Town and Solihull Moors boss Marcus Bignot one of those to declare their interest.

And while keen to keep up the coaching side of his game, Shaw will do whatever is required from whoever takes over at the helm.

“I’d love that (to keep up the coaching),” said Shaw.

“That would be the ideal situation but it is a strange game when new people come in and they have their own people, but I am on a playing contract as well so whatever happens with the new manager coming in, play, coach or whatever, I am behind that and will give it everything.”