Tom Shaw paid tribute to the travelling Chester FC fans after Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Tranmere Rovers .

The Blues were roared on by 1,198 fans in the away end as they drowned out the home support in the 7,172 crowd, with their efforts rewarded with a battling display from Marcus Bignot’s side.

Goalkeeper Alex Lynch was the hero after denying Tranmere with a string of fine saves to ensure parity at the final whistle and a rapturous applause from those in the away congregation.

“It’s unbelievable and shows how big this club is,” said Shaw, who played a key role in midfield before being substituted in injury time.

“As I’ve got a bit older I drink that in a little bit and have a little look because you never know when it will be your last one at a ground like this. It was phenomenal to see that and they were trying to suck the ball in behind the goal in the second half and it was a really good atmosphere to play in and it was a great day, really.

“We have got to kick on and get out of the situation we are in. We have got good enough players, a solid set up and it’s organised and the lads have bought into it straightaway. But to get a pat on the back or a round of applause, that’s what we do it for and it was great to have that at the end of the game.”

While Chester were under heavy pressure from the home side for much of the contest they remained dogged and determined throughout.

Their organisation and discipline frustrated Tranmere and Micky Mellon said it was a ‘head scratcher’ how his side had not found a way past an inspired Lynch.

Said Shaw: “The lads put an unbelievable shift in, the goalkeeper’s a 9/10 performance for me and it helped us get a really positive point.

“It ebbed and flowed a little but when they were on top, because we were organised and had the bodies in the right places that is what’s stopped us from conceding. Credit to the management team for getting us organised as quickly as they have, but that organisation doesn’t work if we don’t graft, and because of the attitude and application we have got a result.

“He (Lynch) has made some great saves. He does hours of technical work but they just kept hitting him in his face, but as long as he keeps it out of the net we’re happy. We’re really pleased for him because he’s a good lad and a good character and we’re chuffed for him.”

And Shaw reserved some praise for midfielder Lucas Dawson after he put in an assured display on the big occasion and was at the heart of much of what Chester did right.

“He has got real quality, Lucas,” said Shaw.

“He’s good to play with and gets on top of the game. He’s still learning what it is all about in men’s football but you can see him getting better all the time and with his quality he can get us into some good situations.”