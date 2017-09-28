Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Shaw says the approach of new Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot has already been impressive.

Life under the former Grimsby Town and Solihull Moors boss got underway in winning fashion on Saturday as the nine-month wait for a home win was ended with a 2-0 success over Maidenhead United at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

After being unveiled as Blues boss last week, Bignot had one training session with his squad prior to the visit of the Magpies.

Shaw, who had been player/assistant to former manager Jon McCarthy, was back in the starting line up for Bignot’s first game in charge, although he will remain as part of the coaching staff despite the arrival of Ross Thorpe as number two.

But the 30-year-old is happy to be back into the fold and was impressed with what the new boss had in store for the players in his first session.

“The manager came in and set his stall out and put on a really impressive session and the lads bought into it straightaway and how he is as a person, he’s really charismatic and engaging,” said Shaw, who was Bignot’s boot boy when the two were at Rushden & Diamonds.

“The lads took on a lot of information and implemented it very well – it could have been five or six.

“It was a really enjoyable game to be a part of and a big day for the club.

“I’m chuffed he’s keeping me involved with the coaching and from watching him there is a lot that I can learn.

(Image: Terry Marland)

“His language and his delivery was outstanding and that is something that I’ll be picking up and hopefully I get to take a few sessions when the time is right.”

Shaw was named Football Writers Player of the Year for Chester last season but has been watching from the sideline for much of the campaign after being appointed as number two to ex-boss McCarthy in the summer.

The former Cambridge United man has been a miss on the pitch for the Blues this season but he was back in the first team for the Maidenhead clash and says he is ready to do whatever is required.

“From a selfish point of view it is great [to remain involved with coaching set up] but being professional, whether it is playing or coaching, I will be doing my best,” he said.

“He stuck me in the team which was a real vote of confidence. I tried my best for everyone and hopefully I can keep on being involved on both sides.

“I felt all right and the adrenaline got me through most of it. [Lucas] Dawson next to me was outstanding and covered when I was in the wrong place a couple of times. I missed that buzz out there and it was a really good feeling.

“It has been a mad couple of weeks. I’ve had all this going on and started a new job and it’s been a bit hectic, so I apologise to my wife and daughter for not being around as much as I could but it was a good way to cap it off. It’s been a good learning experience for me.”