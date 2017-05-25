Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It remains one of the best and most famous goals in Chester FC's history.

But, for the man who delivered it, there will be no more.

Matty McGinn has retired from football.

A shoulder injury has forced the 33-year-old to hang up his boots after a stellar non-league career.

It was a career that saw him win Conference North titles with Southport and AFC Telford United and end it by playing in Europe for Chester's neighbours Airbus UK Broughton.

But McGinn enjoyed his most success during two heady seasons with the Blues.

(Photo: IAN COOPER)

The set-piece specialist won three trophies at the club, including another Conference North crown, and scored 22 goals in 84 games.

And there is no question which of those goals will go down in Chester history.

It came on April 9, 2012. It sealed the championship against title rivals Northwich Victoria at a sold-out and fervent Exacta Stadium. It was hit with such sweetness and ferocity that it ripped his left boot.

And it's still as good to watch today as it was back then...