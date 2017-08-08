Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After the debacle of Saturday, Chester FC get their Vanarama National League campaign underway this evening when they welcome AFC Fylde to the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The Blues were denied the chance to raise the curtain on their season after the scheduled clash with Solihull Moors was postponed on Friday owing to safety concerns over Moors’ Damson Park home .

That left Chester with a blank weekend, although the free afternoon did at least provide Blues boss Jon McCarthy with once last chance to see tonight’s visitors in action.

Fylde romped home to the National League North title last season but will likely find the National League a sterner test of their credentials, although they did get their season off to a solid start with a 2-2 home draw with Boreham Wood.

With the Coasters, managed by Ellesmere Port-based Dave Challinor, set to be a strong proposition in the division this season, here’s three men who could make a difference.

DANNY ROWE

An easy choice, this.

Fifty goals last season for Fylde in all competitions saw striker Rowe become a much-coveted asset during the summer, with League One side Oldham Athletic among those keen to take him on board. But he signed a new deal at Mill Farm in the summer and will be looking for more of the same this season, although he would be going some to get anywhere near that figure this season.

Not especially quick, Rowe is as clinical finisher as you will find in the National League this season and he will make teams pay if he is given an inch to find his range.

He’ll be a marked man, though, and keeping him quiet will be key to any success this evening.

(Image: Clive Brunskill)

JACK MULDOON

Easy to pick another striker as one to watch, I know, but Muldoon’s capture from Lincoln City earlier in the summer was a fine piece of business.

The 28-year-old striker was a key man for the Imps last season as they secured a return to the Football League and he netted during their 5-2 success at the Deva. He also played his part during Lincoln's phenomenal run to the FA Cup quarter finals.

An energetic front runner who has the pace to cause headaches for defences, Muldoon is likely to be key man for Fylde this season and they will be looking to him to stretch the play and ask questions.

Another player who thrives when given any kind of room to operate.

(Image: Arwyn Roberts)

SAM FINLEY

A midfielder who carved out a fine reputation for himself in the Welsh Premier League with The New Saints, Finley never really found his feet in the National League during a brief stint at Wrexham.

But coming off the back of a hugely impressive season with Fylde last time out, the former Everton junior will be a different proposition this term and will be the heartbeat of the Coasters’ midfield.

A player who can pick a pass and who has a good engine, Finley also has an eye for the spectacular, evidenced by his stunning strike against Harrogate Town last season, a goal that saw him pick up the club’s Goal of the Season accolade.