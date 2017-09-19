Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men in the frame for the Chester FC job are also being linked with the vacant managerial post at League Two side Chesterfield.

The Spireites parted company with manager Gary Caldwell at the weekend after a 2-1 home defeat to Accrington Stanley, with Caldwell’s assistant, Chester legend Graham Barrow, also to depart and now a firm favourite to take over the top job with the Blues.

Interviews with prospective candidates for the Chester job took place yesterday and today away from the Swansway Chester Stadium and some of those interviewed have now entered the reckoning for the post at Chesterfield.

It is understood that former Walsall, Luton Town and Cambridge United manager Richard Money was one of those on Chester’s eight-man shortlist, with ex-Tranmere Rovers and Rotherham United boss Ronnie Moore also believed to be on the list.

Both men are now being linked with the Chesterfield role with Moore and Money both at 16/1 with some bookmakers while former Bolton Wanderers striker Kevin Davies, who declared his interest in the Chester job, one of the early frontrunners for the job with the Derbyshire club, a cause aided by the high regard in which he is held at the Proact Stadium from his time as a player in the 1990s.

Former Grimsby Town and Solihull Moors manager Marcus Bignot, who has an interview for the Blues role, is also being linked as is another of the believed shortlisted managers for the Chester job, Neil Redfearn, has also been mentioned.

Chester could name their new manager as early as tomorrow with interviews to conclude today. The new man is expected to be in the dugout for Saturday’s visit of Maidenhead United (3pm).