Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC may be closing in on a deal to sign a new goalkeeper but Jon McCarthy's fastidious work in the transfer market means his squad is all but complete.

That, however, is not the case with one of their Vanarama National League rivals...

Barrow AFC

Barrow may have completed the signing of 18-year-old former France Under-16 international midfielder Donovan Makoma after a successful trial.

But, with just a week to go until the big kick-off, Bluebirds boss Paul Cox still has an awful lot to do.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Cox currently has just 14 contracted and fit players to choose from after Keith Curle's Carlisle United activated the release clause, believed to be £50,000, in Richie Bennett's contract.

Bennett becomes the third high-profile departure from Holker Street this summer after Jordan Williams and Nick Anderton also joined Football League clubs in deals that were reportedly worth a combined £200,000 to Barrow.

Macclesfield Town

Gime Toure will be lining up against Wrexham rather for them on the opening day of the campaign after signing for Macclesfield.

The French forward had been on trial with the Dragons in pre-season, becoming something of a cult hero among supporters.

(Image: Robert Parry-Jones)

But, after it was announced he would not be remaining at the Racecourse, Toure has joined the Silkmen.

He impressed in their 3-0 midweek friendly win over Crewe Alexandra. Ryan Lloyd, who has made the move to Macc after spending last season on loan at Chester , was on target.

Solihull Moors

The Blues, of course, begin their campaign at Damson Park on August 5.

And their opponents Solihull have made a double loan swoop on Birmingham City for goalkeeper Connal Trueman and defender Dan Cleary.

Both players will bolster a Moors squad that was impressive in beating Stoke City's under-23s 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Tranmere Rovers

Another strong addition for the title favourites this week.

Tranmere have signed former Derby County, Sheffield United and Scotland defender Jay McEveley on a one-year contract.

"Jay has experience and has played international and Premier League football," said Rovers manager Micky Mellon.

"He's a left-footed player, which will help give us balance and prevent us from being exposed down that side."

Best of the rest

Dover Athletic have signed defender Emmanuel Adebowale on a two-year contract, after the former West Ham United impressed in pre-season, and also completed a one-year deal for the wonderfully named former Wrexham midfielder Nortei Nortey.

Leyton Orient have re-signed midfielder Freddy Moncur while a trial period has led to winger Nicholas Wheeler joining Dagenham & Redbridge having previously played lower-league football for Tonbridge Angels.

Teenage Stoke centre-back Harvey Read has joined Eastleigh , Guiseley have taken Blackpool striker Raul Correia on a six-month loan, while FC Halifax Town have completed a similar deal for Fleetwood Town midfielder Dion Charles.

Veteran former New Zealand international forward Rory Fallon has been snapped up by Torquay United, who have also re-signed defender Jordan Lee on loan from Bournemouth.

Maidenhead United have re-signed Adrian Clifton while also agreeing new contracts with fellow midfielder Sean McCormack and defender Remy Clerima.

Boreham Wood winger Anthony Jeffrey has gone to Sutton United while Aldershot Town have signed Wycombe Wanderers defender Will de Havilland on a month's loan.

And finally

Woking are in a communications lockdown after it was revealed Chester's league rivals could be set to become a nursery club from South Korea's young footballing talent if rumours of a takeover bid from Seoul come to fruition.

Reports from the Daily Mail claim the Cards have received a bid in the region of £2m from Sportizen, a Seoul-based sports marketing firm.

And our sister website Get Surrey are now reporting it is believed that Sportizen, led by Chankoo Shim, who is known as the Jerry Maguire of Korea, is in talks to acquire Woking from current majority shareholder Peter Jordan.

There are non-disclosure agreements in place at the club preventing employees from discussing the takeover but sources have confirmed discussions are at an advanced stage.

The Cards declined to comment on the takeover but in a statement on their website said: "The club are engaged in discussions with potential investors. Strict non-disclosure agreements are in place covering these discussions and so we are unable to make any further comments."

Woking, meannwhile, have signed right-back Louis Ramsay on a season-long loan from Norwich City.