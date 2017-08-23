Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andy Halls insists there can be no excuses from the Chester FC players for not being at it from the get go this weekend.

The Blues suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday after an injury-time Kieron Cadogan strike earned National League leaders Sutton United a 3-2 success at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

That brought an end to a sequence of three successive draws to open up the season for manager Jon McCarthy’s side, and the fact that they remain winless this season and are still waiting for a first home win since December 17 last year, the cause of much chagrin among supporters.

And for right back Halls, a summer signing from Macclesfield Town, there can be no excuses for the players to hide behind after a dismal first-half display against Sutton at the weekend saw them forced to haul themselves back from 2-0 down.

“On the playing side of it there is no reason why we shouldn’t be at it from the first minute of the first game of the season to the last minute of the 46th game,” said Halls.

“We let ourselves and the fans down in that first 45 minutes on Saturday, we know that. You can’t give teams like Sutton a two-goal advantage and expect to get anything from the game, it doesn’t happen.

“But the good thing about football is that once that final whistle goes then you get a chance to put things right next time around, and at this stage of the season the games come thick and fast.

“Aldershot are doing well but we’ll be going there to do a job and get a win. We need that first win to happen, whether it is a scrappy 1-0 or whatever it may be. Once that happens that we can build on that and before you know it you’ve got some momentum and you’re up and running.”

Halls has looked strong as part of a settled back four so far this season and believes that quality within the squad will tell.

But, while solely focused on Saturday’s trip to Aldershot Town (3pm) he acknowledges that the woeful home record for Chester needs to be banished and sees no better time for that than Bank Holiday Monday’s clash with his former employers Macclesfield at the Swansway Chester Stadium (3pm).

“There is a hangover from last year at home and you can feel it,” said Halls.

“The run last year and the fact that we still haven’t won at home means that you can feel that things are negative when things don’t happen on the pitch. That’s part of it, though. Fans want to see their team perform and win games.

“Once we get that home win then it will lift a weight, especially on some of the lads who were here last season.

“Macclesfield are a good side with a good manager and I enjoyed my time there but I won’t be getting sentimental about it. I have kept in touch with a few people from there and it’ll be nice to see some familiar faces but all I want is the three points for Chester.”