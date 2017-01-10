Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theo Vassell is unsure whether he will return to Chester FC this season.

But the Walsall defender has no doubt his spell with the Blues has made him a better player.

Vassell spent the first half of the season on loan at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium from the Saddlers.

He helped Chester keep 10 clean sheets during his 16 appearances for the club in the Vanarama National League.

And Vassell, for whom it was his first taste of senior football, said: "I really enjoyed my time there.

"It was a completely different experience, my first competitive season playing first-team football and I can honestly say it has really helped me.

"The standard is not easy at all - it took me by surprise. It's a tough, aggressive league and I would recommend any young player to go there because you're going to learn a lot. It's a lot more physical.

(Photo: ChesterFC.com)

"I feel I've matured from the experience and I've grown from a boy to a man. I've learned a lot, on and off the pitch.

"I made 16 appearances for Chester and at one point we had seven clean sheets in a row, and only one defeat in 17 games.

"The team have done well and I'd say the experience has helped me massively. It's helped me become more vocal as well."

Vassell has yet to make a first-team appearance for Walsall.

And the 20-year-old, who scored the first competitive goal of his career in a 3-2 defeat for the Blues at Barrow AFC in August , added: "I've played in under-21 and reserve games where you're playing in front of coaches and trying to impress them, but not many fans.

"It's been great to play in front of crowds like I have done this season. The biggest was in the derby against Wrexham . There were about 5,500-6,000 and the atmosphere was amazing.

"Most games there are around 2-3,000 and it's a really good atmosphere. I'd say it drives me on a bit more and it helps me to play in front of big crowds."

Chester boss Jon McCarthy has already confirmed he would like to re-sign Vassell on loan .

And the full-back said: "I'm not sure yet if I'll be going back there or not, but whatever happens, I'll look forward to whatever I'm doing - whether it's going back there or staying here.

"All I want to do is play first-team football which is the most important thing in my career at the moment."

Vassell's loan at the Blues came to an end after the New Year's Day defeat to Solihull Moors .

(Photo: Terry Marland)

But another of his Walsall team-mates, goalkeeper Liam Roberts, will remain at Chester until the end of the current campaign.

Saddlers first-team coach Ian Sharps believes Roberts and Vassell will have benefited greatly from their time with his former club.

Sharps, who left his position as McCarthy's assistant manager in November , said: "I think the move has been brilliant for them.

"I think if you speak to Theo and Robbo they will say it has brought them on. It has helped make them men.

"I remember back to the opening day of the season when we won the first game at Dagenham. The pair of them were absolutely buzzing.

"It was something they hadn't experienced before - playing in front of a crowd with that emotion. You could see the relief and what it meant when they won the game.

"Both the lads have fitted in well there and have made a big impression."