Theo Vassell says his experience at Chester FC has helped him grow both on and off the pitch.

The defender re-signed for the Blues yesterday for the remainder of the season from League One side Walsall after his initial deal expired on New Year's Day.

His return strengthens the defensive options of Chester boss Jon McCarthy ahead of Saturday's meeting with rivals Wrexham at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (3pm) and the 20-year-old is more than happy to have returned.

"I'm delighted to be back," said Vassell, who has joined on a youth loan.

"It's a good bunch of lads and a good club to be and it's good to get gametime for myself and I'm looking forward to Saturday and the rest of the season.

"I like being here and the staff are brilliant.

WATCH: Elliott Durrell previews Wrexham clash

"On and off the pitch I feel I have progressed. Playing games a lot has developed me as a young player and helped me a lot. I'm improving."

Vassell made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Blues during his first spell but missed two months of action after suffering an injury at Macclesfield Town in October.

The Stoke-born defender returns to the fold just in time for the clash with Wrexham, something which has made his move even sweeter.

"It's made it even better to be honest, I'm looking forward to it," he said.

"The first time round, my first taste of it, was amazing and one of the best feelings I have ever had and the atmosphere was great. I can't wait for the game at home on Saturday.

"I don't suppose so. We have to take it as a normal game, I suppose. If you want to play football then this is what you have got to live up to.

"Everyone's buzzing and let's see what Saturday brings."