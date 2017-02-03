Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy tomorrow attempts to become only the second manager this season to inflict a double defeat on title-challenging Dagenham & Redbridge.

But, no matter the outcome of the crunch Victoria Ground encounter, Chester FC boss McCarthy will still hold his opposite number in the highest regard.

Vastly experienced Dagenham manager John Still does not hold happy recent memories of Chester.

But McCarthy, apart from the result, which saw his side romp to a superb 3-0 victory at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium in August, cherished his time with the 66-year-old.

Still is the only man to have led three different clubs - Maidstone United, Dagenham and Luton Town - to promotion to the Football League.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

And he has put the Daggers in contention for an immediate return to League Two this season.

Indeed should they prevail tomorrow they would move up to second place and within three points of Vanarama National League leaders Lincoln City.

The Blues, however, are also in desperate need of points in an effort to keep pace with the play-off chasers.

McCarthy knows how difficult a task it will be - especially given the identity of the boss in the Dagenham dugout.

But he believes Chester can follow in Torquay United's footsteps and take maximum points from the Daggers.

McCarthy said: "We had really good moments in our first match with Dagenham.

"(Elliott) Durrell and (Tom) Shaw scored outstanding goals - and they proved to be the difference.

"We now have a team capable of doing that. Consistently we don't do it every game but that must still worry the likes of Dagenham and all the other teams in the league.

"That's exciting for our fans as they know we have players who can do something special and win us a game. We are not seen as a team anybody can take lightly.

"But Dagenham are in a really rich vein of form - and I couldn't have more respect for any other manager in this division than John Still.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"When he came down here at the beginning of the season he came to see me beforehand. I'm a young manager but there was no arrogance or cleverness about him. He wasn't trying to throw any psychology on me - unless that's really clever psychology and he was!

"He was really genuine, open and knowledgeable, and afterwards he came in and had a drink even though it was a really disappointing result for them.

"The longevity of what he's done over so many seasons... but also this season. When teams are relegated they are on a real downer and a real low but he's got them back on the climb again and made them a significant force. So I'm looking forward to pitting myself against him.

"We have to go and deal with them in their own back yard but actually, their best form is away from home. They've only won 50% of their home games, so there's something about them that find it a little bit more difficult at home.

"Tactically we'll be right, we'll prepare really well, and if we have that spark, like we had at our place, then we know we can cause them some problems."