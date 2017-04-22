Cadogan close
Winger finds room but curls wide. Chester all at sea.
Bad start
Durrell brushed off by Bailey who slides in Monakana who then curled a fine effort beyond Lynch from 20 yards. 1-0. Five minutes.
GOAL! Sutton 1 Chester 0
Jeffrey Monakana
Slow start
Sutton pressing early on and Dawson is closed down when clearing on the edge of the box but ball falls to Lynch. 0-0.
First half kicks off
Sutton gets us underway.
The teams are out
Almost time for kick off.
Blues out in force
Pre-match preparations
Team sheet
Blues subs
Chester XI
Lynch, Hughes, Astles, George, Vassell, Shaw, Lloyd, Dawson, Durrell, Alabi, Akintunde
The closest thing to crazy?
Apparently singer Katie Melua used to live on Gander Green Lane. Not expecting her here today, though.
Congratulations
What a season. What a tale. Totally deserved.
In position
The Sutton team
Welcome
It’s a sunny Gander Green Lane for the Blues this afternoon as they take on Sutton United.
Win and the Blues are safe, and a draw could also do the trick. But lose and the teams below them win then a nervy final day awaits next weekend.
We’ll have all the action as it happens, right here.
Let’s get started.