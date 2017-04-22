Key Events

Dave Powell

Cadogan close

Winger finds room but curls wide. Chester all at sea.

Dave Powell

Bad start

Durrell brushed off by Bailey who slides in Monakana who then curled a fine effort beyond Lynch from 20 yards. 1-0. Five minutes.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Sutton 1 Chester 0

Jeffrey Monakana

Dave Powell

Slow start

Sutton pressing early on and Dawson is closed down when clearing on the edge of the box but ball falls to Lynch. 0-0.

KEY EVENT

First half kicks off

Sutton gets us underway.

Dave Powell

The teams are out

Almost time for kick off.

Dave Powell

Blues out in force

Pre-match preparations

Team sheet

Dave Powell

Blues subs

KEY EVENT

Chester XI

Lynch, Hughes, Astles, George, Vassell, Shaw, Lloyd, Dawson, Durrell, Alabi, Akintunde

Dave Powell

The closest thing to crazy?

Apparently singer Katie Melua used to live on Gander Green Lane. Not expecting her here today, though.

Katie Melua
Katie Melua
Dave Powell

Congratulations

What a season. What a tale. Totally deserved.

Dave Powell

In position

Dave Powell

The Sutton team

Dave Powell

Welcome

It’s a sunny Gander Green Lane for the Blues this afternoon as they take on Sutton United.

Win and the Blues are safe, and a draw could also do the trick. But lose and the teams below them win then a nervy final day awaits next weekend.

We’ll have all the action as it happens, right here.

Let’s get started.