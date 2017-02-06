Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Welcome to the first Chester FC daily digest of the week.

We'll soon start switching our attention to the BT Sport live clash at home to Gateshead .

But, for now, we've got a fair bit of business to clean up from the weekend.

Click here for video highlights from Chester's gut-wrenching 3-2 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge.

Click here for Evan Horwood's brutally honest verdict on a game Jon McCarthy's men should have won. It's a very interesting read and watch.

And click here to read and watch our man Dave Powell's player ratings from the dramatic Victoria Ground encounter. They prove that the Blues certainly did not deserve to go down to a second straight loss.

Still's verdict

Dagenham's vastly experienced manager John Still admitted as much, too.

Still, whose side are now up to second in the Vanarama National League, said: "I don't think we played very well but the best teams will find a way of winning those types of games and we found a way to win the game against Chester.

"That is a testament to the players as maybe a few months ago we wouldn't have been able to win that game as we wouldn't have been able to bring on the types of players that we were able to bring on.

"We scored a goal just before half-time and they got a goal just after half-time and got another when there was a miss-communication with thinking that the ball had gone off the pitch but I am not going to blame the players for that.

"Chester kept the ball in play and scored a good goal and they had a very good go in the game. Last week against Dover they lost the game and they didn't deserve to as they were much the better team in that game, so we knew that they would make it difficult for us, which they did.

"They'll be lots of games like the one against Chester, and if I was them I would have set up the same way. They're not going to go down, they've got an outside chance of making the play-offs, so they could be free.

"There are lots of teams around us who will be tense and it's about overcoming it. Today, we found a way of overcoming it.”

Southport switch

The Blues' visit to Haig Avenue on Tuesday, February 28 has been brought forward to Saturday, February 25 (3pm).

That's because the scheduled visit of Barrow AFC to the Vauxhall Lookers Stadium on Saturday, February 25 has had to be postponed.

Barrow will be in FA Trophy action on the same day after progressing to the quarter-finals.

A new date for the clash with the Bluebirds has yet to be confirmed.

Tranmere tickets

Chester will be live on BT Sport for the second time in the space of three weeks when they host Tranmere Rovers under the lights on Friday, March 3 (7.45pm) .

The Blues have announced that the eagerly anticipated encounter will be all-ticket.

Seated tickets in the Maxiflow and Swettenham Chemists Stands cost £18 for adults, £12 for concessions (senior citizens/students with NUS card/unemployed with proof of unemployment/Armed Forces), £10 for 18-20-year-olds, £5 for 16-17-year-olds, £3 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s going free with carers.

Standing tickets in the Harry McNally Terrace cost £15 for adults, £10 for concessions, £10 for 18-20-year-olds, £5 for 16-17-year-olds, £3 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s going free with carers.

Sales to City Fans United (CFU) members only will commence tomorrow (Tuesday, February 7) from 10am-4pm from the ticket office at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

General sales to Chester fans will commence on Saturday, February 11 from 2.15pm, following the match with Gateshead, and then from 10am-4pm, Monday-Friday, until Friday, March 3, from the ticket office at the ground.

Tickets will also be available on Sunday, February 26 from 10am-2pm.

Family tickets for the Swettenham Chemists Stand will be available from Monday, February 13 until 4pm on Friday, March 3.

The club will accept telephone orders from CFU members only from Tuesday, February 7 until Friday, February 10 and from other exiled supporters from Monday, February 13 until Friday, March 3 for tickets to be collected on the day of the game from the ticket office.

Also, for the first time, the club will be selling tickets via its online shop, chesterfcretail.com, which will go live from Saturday, February 11.