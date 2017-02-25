Key Events
Big win
Warm applause
The victorious Blues receive a warm reception at the final whistle. That was a big win for the Blues.
Full time: Southport 0 Chester 1
Evan Horwood’s strike brings an end to the losing streak.
Phew
Grimes flagged for offside after some heavy pressure from the hosts.
Added time
Three minutes.
Saved
Lynch holds a tame header from Almond from a Higgins delivery.
Nervy moments
Lynch punches clear under pressure and Joyce nods away. Pressure here.
Southport corner
McKenna effort deflects wide. Corner ball.
Bright from Mahon
Irish winger picks it up on the left and runs at his man taking him to the byline but the ball just goes out before he can cross.
Southport sub
Ashley Grimes on for Lyndon Meikle - 83 mins.
Mahon coming on
For Horwood. 83 mins.
Chance there
Break from the home side finds Almond who easily turns Hughes but sees his low ball cleared by Astles.
Just over
Durrell the decoy and Richards curls an effort just over. Decent effort.
Dangerous free kick
Alabi brought down by Hynes 20 yards out. Chance here.
He's gutted
Richards is fouled by the halfway line and Horwood puts it in from 40 yards. It doesn’t count. He wanted advantage!
Chance wasted
Calls for a penalty waved away after Hunt appeared to be felled but Durrell wastes a great chance from an acute angle. Rolls it wide.
Off the bar AGAIN!
Stevenson thunders an effort off the bar and over after Meikle’s nod down. Let off.
Off the bar!
Liam Hynes crashes an effort off the bar. Lynch stranded.
Double sub
Louis Almond and Ben McKenna on for Andrai Jones and Liam Nolan - 69 mins.
Get in!
A long punt forward from Alex Lynch finds Evan Horwood who delightfully lobs Norman from the corner of the area. Superb.
GOAL! Southport 0 Chester 1
Evan Horwood - 67 mins.
Great challenge
Hughes strong in the tackle to deny Allen on the edge of the area.
Lucky escape
Wonderful ball from Higgins finds Allen in the area but he can’t control. Real let off for Chester.
Danger passes again
Corner nodded away by Hughes and Durrell is then fouled.
Another Southport corner
Bit of pressure again here from the home side. Worrying.
Danger passes
Corner dealt with and ball safely in Lynch’s hands.
Corner Southport
Neat move from Southport sees Allen break free of Astles and cross for Meikle whose effort deflects wide under pressure. Corner.
Just over
James Alabi does well to beat a couple of markers but sees his 25 yard effort curled over. Better from the big man.
Attendance
Crowd of 1,496 (Chester fans 496).
Durrell comes on
Durrell on for Tom Shaw. 55 minutes.