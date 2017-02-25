Key Events

Big win

Warm applause

The victorious Blues receive a warm reception at the final whistle. That was a big win for the Blues.

KEY EVENT

Full time: Southport 0 Chester 1

Evan Horwood’s strike brings an end to the losing streak.

Phew

Grimes flagged for offside after some heavy pressure from the hosts.

Added time

Three minutes.

Saved

Lynch holds a tame header from Almond from a Higgins delivery.

Nervy moments

Lynch punches clear under pressure and Joyce nods away. Pressure here.

Southport corner

McKenna effort deflects wide. Corner ball.

Bright from Mahon

Irish winger picks it up on the left and runs at his man taking him to the byline but the ball just goes out before he can cross.

Southport sub

Ashley Grimes on for Lyndon Meikle - 83 mins.

Mahon coming on

For Horwood. 83 mins.

Chance there

Break from the home side finds Almond who easily turns Hughes but sees his low ball cleared by Astles.

Just over

Durrell the decoy and Richards curls an effort just over. Decent effort.

Dangerous free kick

Alabi brought down by Hynes 20 yards out. Chance here.

He's gutted

Richards is fouled by the halfway line and Horwood puts it in from 40 yards. It doesn’t count. He wanted advantage!

Chance wasted

Calls for a penalty waved away after Hunt appeared to be felled but Durrell wastes a great chance from an acute angle. Rolls it wide.

Off the bar AGAIN!

Stevenson thunders an effort off the bar and over after Meikle’s nod down. Let off.

Off the bar!

Liam Hynes crashes an effort off the bar. Lynch stranded.

Double sub

Louis Almond and Ben McKenna on for Andrai Jones and Liam Nolan - 69 mins.

Get in!

A long punt forward from Alex Lynch finds Evan Horwood who delightfully lobs Norman from the corner of the area. Superb.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Southport 0 Chester 1

Evan Horwood - 67 mins.

Great challenge

Hughes strong in the tackle to deny Allen on the edge of the area.

Lucky escape

Wonderful ball from Higgins finds Allen in the area but he can’t control. Real let off for Chester.

Danger passes again

Corner nodded away by Hughes and Durrell is then fouled.

Another Southport corner

Bit of pressure again here from the home side. Worrying.

Danger passes

Corner dealt with and ball safely in Lynch’s hands.

Corner Southport

Neat move from Southport sees Allen break free of Astles and cross for Meikle whose effort deflects wide under pressure. Corner.

Just over

James Alabi does well to beat a couple of markers but sees his 25 yard effort curled over. Better from the big man.

Attendance

Crowd of 1,496 (Chester fans 496).

Durrell comes on

Durrell on for Tom Shaw. 55 minutes.