Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy had no complaints following the FA Trophy 2-0 loss to Forest Green Rovers - either with his side's performance or the final scoreline.

A brace of brilliant Marcus Kelly strikes either side of half-time condemned the Blues to a second-round defeat to their high-flying Vanarama National League rivals at the Lookers Vauxhall Lookers Stadium.

While title-challenging Rovers progress to the last 16 and a step closer to Wembley, Chester must dust themselves down for this Saturday's cross-border derby at home to Wrexham.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

What did Jon McCarthy say?

"It was a fair result. I'm happy with our body of work. We spent a lot of time working, tactically, on how to deal with them, and we were willing to let them have possession. My players to the letter have done everything we asked them to do tactically.

"They didn't have a lot of chances and we knew that we'd have a few. That's how it panned out. But we haven't been able to take one of ours. They haven't cut us open or got through us.

"We've got a disappointed dressing room in there but we can't fault the work rate. We probably just feel we just lacked a bit of intensity in the way we pressed in the first half. When we came out in the second half it was slightly different and we passed the ball a little bit more. Maybe we were guilty of showing them a little too much respect (in the first half).

"But I've got no complaints about my team. That's where we're going to be at against the top teams in this division. We set our stall out and make things difficult, and we've had some joy with that, and if a team comes and are right at the top of their game, with the quality of the players they've got, then we hold our hands up."

What did the fans say?

On our Chester FC Facebook page ...

Mary Hodges: "Shame about the result but let's regroup and think about the next match."

Phil Spencer: "Made a game of it second half, second goal was a killer. Sometimes you have to say the other team are better."

James Beeton: "Always going to be tough against a great side with quality players and a good manager. Tactically nothing between the sides just that bit of extra quality with the players they can buy with their massive budget. Move on to a tough period of games with Wrexham, Dover, Dagenham and Redbridge. Bring it on."

Chris Evans: "Definitely got quality in our team just think we need possibly two attacking minded players to give us more strength off the bench, but definitely a plus to see Mahon back today and although I thought Durrell was our best player, he was followed closely by Waters, very impressive performance from him. Two class goals beat us simple as that. The boss definitely has what it takes to push us on and I believe he will get us out of this league and I believe in his project."

David Potter: "Shame, more money thrown away, need some signings."

Paul Hancock: "They played us off the pitch. They passed the ball around for fun."

On Twitter...

On the Deva Chat messageboard....

XXWB: "I'm not sure I'd want to see the possession stats for that game, but in the end it was two superb (and very similar) strikes that were the difference. If I'm being critical, I think we gave them a bit too much respect in the first half, especially at the back where I didn't think the way their keeper and defence were playing the ball about was particularly impressive or convincing. I know it's important to keep your shape and we did that pretty well, but I'd have liked to have seen their keeper and defence put under pressure more often, as they seemed a bit flustered on the rare occasions we closed them down. Second half I thought we started well but the second goal, which came against the run of play, killed the tie off.



"The main positive today was Waters, who I would've given man of the match. Durrell and Alabi did well too. George did his best but he never looks fully fit to me. Starting to think Richards could do with a rest, he's looking a frustrated figure and the first thought in his head when he gets the ball always seems to be to try and get a free kick. Mind you, if you think he's bad I've rarely seen a player throw himself to the ground as often as their number 20 did.

"Disappointing that as usual we haven't got very far in the Trophy, but hard to be too angry. They were just a bit too good for us."

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Bambi CCFC: "Although they often looked more comfortable in possession than us and showed that extra bit of class (as evidenced by both well taken goals), you couldn't really say they dominated proceedings this afternoon. Neither side created that many good chances and I think the most strenuous things their keeper did first half was in making his frequent jogs up to the halfway line.



"Second half we definitely improved but it still never looked like being enough. FGR just seemed to have the measure of us, as they often have since we returned to this level. That said, we tried our best to compete in midfield and were generally sound defensively. Alabi and Richards' partnership just isn't at a level yet to significantly trouble defenses like FGR's. Whether Richards himself ever will be is another question.

"Hard to like or respect FGR. They seem to have completely forgotten what they are - a bankrolled little club that won't be around after the rich bloke gets bored."

Cmonublues: "Can't fault the effort of the lads today, never easy playing Forest Green who would be up the top end of League Two with that squad. We let them have the possession and frustrated them with bodies behind the ball and a good defensive shape. They didn't look like scoring really and the goal was disappointing. First ten minutes or so of the second half we played some superb football, bypassing their midfield with ease and creating several openings but never really tested their keeper. The second goal came out of the blue and killed us off and from there FGR coasted to victory.

"The weak link in our side today was Horwood - they attacked regularly down our left-hand side and both goals came from cutting in from there. Both were quality finishes to be fair. Thought Waters had a very good game, Durrell never gave up and put a great shift in. Alabi had some moments of real quality, his little flick to set Durrell free in the first half was a beauty. But just didn't have the quality to match FGR, they're a very good team and sent their 20 fans home happy.

"It's a shame to go out and sort of feels like our season is over - the play-offs is still a possibility but we would have to win a lot of the remaining games to do so. Looking forward to the derby next week though, we really should be beating them as they are shocking!"