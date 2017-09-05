Dave Powell

What about Solihull?

With the safety issues that caused the postponement of their opener with Chester now behind them, Solihull Moors have yet to really get going in the National League this season.

Manager Liam McDonald’s side went down 1-0 at Aldershot Town on Saturday and have four points from their opening seven games, sitting second-bottom.

Their only win of the season came against bottom side Torquay last month and they, like Chester, need to start picking up points before they lose ground on those above them.

They have, though, been boosted by the return of popular central defender Liam Daly, who left the club in the summer for Kidderminster Harriers but who made a return to Moors last week.