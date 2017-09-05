Key Events
Early pressure
Chester seeing a lot of the ball but can’t make any inroads as yet.
Over
Shenton shanks a cross from the right well over the Solihull bar.
Change of position
Andy Halls looks like he’s slotted in a centre back alongside McCombe. LRT left back, Shenton right.
First half kicks off
We’re underway at Damson Park.
Here come the teams
Chester in yellow tonight.
Change to teamsheet
Matty Waters not on the Chester bench, James Akintunde is.
Better weather
After the torrential downpour about 45 minutes ago it’s now turned into a pleasant evening here at Damson Park.
Obligatory team sheet
Chester team
Lynch, Halls, McCombe, Sheron, Rowe-Turner, Dawson, James, Turnbull, Joyce, Chapell, Bell. SUBS: Waters, Shaw, Hannah, Mahon, Davies.
Canoe, anyone?
New addition
Believe Ryan Astles may miss out tonight through injury
Yep
Easing off
After torrential rain it’s easing off a bit now.
Bucketing down
The heavens have opened here at Damson Park
Torquay highlights
Ross Hannah struck in the 91st minute to salvage a point a bottom side Torquay on Saturday.
Here’s how the action panned out against the managerless Gulls in Devon.
"What we've had to deal with has been horrendous"
HERE is what Chester manager Jon McCarthy had to say after the loss to Torquay United on Saturday as he bemoaned his team’s bad luck.
What about Solihull?
With the safety issues that caused the postponement of their opener with Chester now behind them, Solihull Moors have yet to really get going in the National League this season.
Manager Liam McDonald’s side went down 1-0 at Aldershot Town on Saturday and have four points from their opening seven games, sitting second-bottom.
Their only win of the season came against bottom side Torquay last month and they, like Chester, need to start picking up points before they lose ground on those above them.
They have, though, been boosted by the return of popular central defender Liam Daly, who left the club in the summer for Kidderminster Harriers but who made a return to Moors last week.
Injury situation
There will be no Harry White this evening but Ross Hannah, who netted a late leveller at Torquay United on Saturday, James Akintunde and Nyal Bell are all expected to travel.
There were some concerns over centre backs John McCombe and Ryan Astles after the draw with the Gulls on Saturday.
Here’s what Jon McCarthy had to say.
John McCombe, is that a situation where they have a player sent off? Look at the state of his nose. He’s had his nose broken in the box, an horrendous challenge, and it should ‘t have been allowed to happen. They’ve got away with one. Got a Ryan Astles, might have broke something, but he’ll play, that’s why he’s Ryan Astles. We’ll have to look after him.
Pressure on the manager
With the summer recruitment came a new wave of positivity that Chester could enjoy a better time of it this season given how miserable the post-Christmas form was during last season.
But one win and four draws from their opening seven games sees Chester occupying 21st in the National League and with no home win since December 17, 2016, some Blues fans have been vocal in their criticism of Blues manager Jon McCarthy.
In order to alleviate some of the pressure McCarthy needs to get results under his belt - and quick.
This evening, against a team sitting second-bottom in the table is a game that the Blues should look to be winning.
Welcome
After the farcical timing of the postponement of the original clash, Solihull Moors and Chester FC finally do battle this evening in their rearranged game.
After safety issues regarding Solihull’s Damson Park home saw the opener called off just a day before the National League opener on August 5, both teams have been playing an element of catch up with their rivals.
Now, with the safety issues addressed, the Blues have the chance to get another three points on the board and try and move themselves up the table after a poor start to the campaign.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction from a big match for the Blues and their under-pressure manager Jon McCarthy.