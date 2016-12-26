Key Events

Paul Wheelock

Paul Wheelock

As you were

So the Blues remain seventh after only their second loss in their last 18 league matches.

Paul Wheelock

Full-time scores

Aldershot 4 Woking 0

North Ferriby 0 York 1

Barrow 0 Gateshead 0

Braintree 3 Dagenham 2

Bromley 1 Sutton 0

Dover 1 Maidstone 1

Guiseley 2 Lincoln 1

Solihull 3 Chester 2

Torquay 4 Forest Green 3

Tranmere 1 Macclesfield 0

Wrexham 1 Southport 0

Paul Wheelock

Hard to take

We also spoke to Tom Shaw. He said the free kick awarded against him, from which Solihull equalised, hit him on the side, not on the arm - and he has the football mark on his shirt to prove it.

Paul Wheelock

Macca reaction

Paul Wheelock

Plenty of stick

The ref’s ears will have been ringing coming off the pitch. Boos all round from the travelling Blues fans.

KEY EVENT

FULL-TIME Solihull 3 Chester 2

That Kane Richards strike proves too little, too late.

KEY EVENT

GOAL 3-2 Chester Kane Richards 90 (+4) mins

One back.

Paul Wheelock

Added time

Four extra minutes.

Paul Wheelock

Another change

Akwasi Asante comes on for Solihull. Harry White off.

Paul Wheelock

Not going to be

Jordan Chapell twists and turns and fires wide.

Paul Wheelock

Attendance

1,475 are here.

Paul Wheelock

Nearly number four

Moors seeing an effort drift just wide.

Paul Wheelock

Solihull change

Calum Flanagan on for Shepherd Murombedzi.

Paul Wheelock

Booking number four

Ryan Lloyd cautioned. No complaints about that one.

Paul Wheelock

Top save

Jordan Chapell makes space for himself but his shot is turned away by the feet of Danny Lewis.

Paul Wheelock

Undone

Solihull open up the Blues, slipping the ball through to Omari Sterling-James, who skips past Alex Lynch one-on-one and from an acute angle fires into the far corner.

KEY EVENT

GOAL 3-1 Solihull Omari Sterling-James 68 mins

Long way back now for the Blues.

Paul Wheelock

Blues sub

Matty Waters comes on for the injured Evan Horwood.

Paul Wheelock

Some effort

Jack Byrne goes close from distance as Moors chase a killer third goal.

Paul Wheelock

Injury

Evan Horwood is holding his right arm.

Paul Wheelock

Close

Chester break and Jordan Chapell’s pull back is taken off the foot of Kane Richards by Connor Franklin. Crucial challenge.

Paul Wheelock

Double change

Two subs for the Blues. Kane Richards and Wade Joyce for James Alabi and Elliott Durrell.

Paul Wheelock

Christmas miracle

A Solihull player has been booked, Shepherd Murombedzi.

Paul Wheelock

Lot to do now

Solihull work the ball down the right before pulling it back to Harry White, who brings it down on his chest before steering a fine finish into the top corner.

KEY EVENT

GOAL 2-1 Solihull Harry White 56 mins

Moors lead.

Paul Wheelock

Great chance

Absolutely superb play by James Alabi down the right, holding the ball up and then powering past his marker before pulling a cross back to Ryan Lloyd, who got his shot all wrong.

Paul Wheelock

Front foot

Solihull, buoyed by the equaliser and with the one-man advantage, have started the second half strongly.

Paul Wheelock

Head scratcher

Tom Shaw wins the ball and is penalised for a foul. Standard.

Paul Wheelock

Back under way

Second half has started. No changes.