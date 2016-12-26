Key Events
As you were
So the Blues remain seventh after only their second loss in their last 18 league matches.
Full-time scores
Aldershot 4 Woking 0
North Ferriby 0 York 1
Barrow 0 Gateshead 0
Braintree 3 Dagenham 2
Bromley 1 Sutton 0
Dover 1 Maidstone 1
Guiseley 2 Lincoln 1
Solihull 3 Chester 2
Torquay 4 Forest Green 3
Tranmere 1 Macclesfield 0
Wrexham 1 Southport 0
Hard to take
We also spoke to Tom Shaw. He said the free kick awarded against him, from which Solihull equalised, hit him on the side, not on the arm - and he has the football mark on his shirt to prove it.
Macca reaction
Plenty of stick
The ref’s ears will have been ringing coming off the pitch. Boos all round from the travelling Blues fans.
FULL-TIME Solihull 3 Chester 2
That Kane Richards strike proves too little, too late.
GOAL 3-2 Chester Kane Richards 90 (+4) mins
One back.
Added time
Four extra minutes.
Another change
Akwasi Asante comes on for Solihull. Harry White off.
Not going to be
Jordan Chapell twists and turns and fires wide.
Attendance
1,475 are here.
Nearly number four
Moors seeing an effort drift just wide.
Solihull change
Calum Flanagan on for Shepherd Murombedzi.
Booking number four
Ryan Lloyd cautioned. No complaints about that one.
Top save
Jordan Chapell makes space for himself but his shot is turned away by the feet of Danny Lewis.
Undone
Solihull open up the Blues, slipping the ball through to Omari Sterling-James, who skips past Alex Lynch one-on-one and from an acute angle fires into the far corner.
GOAL 3-1 Solihull Omari Sterling-James 68 mins
Long way back now for the Blues.
Blues sub
Matty Waters comes on for the injured Evan Horwood.
Some effort
Jack Byrne goes close from distance as Moors chase a killer third goal.
Injury
Evan Horwood is holding his right arm.
Close
Chester break and Jordan Chapell’s pull back is taken off the foot of Kane Richards by Connor Franklin. Crucial challenge.
Double change
Two subs for the Blues. Kane Richards and Wade Joyce for James Alabi and Elliott Durrell.
Christmas miracle
A Solihull player has been booked, Shepherd Murombedzi.
Lot to do now
Solihull work the ball down the right before pulling it back to Harry White, who brings it down on his chest before steering a fine finish into the top corner.
GOAL 2-1 Solihull Harry White 56 mins
Moors lead.
Great chance
Absolutely superb play by James Alabi down the right, holding the ball up and then powering past his marker before pulling a cross back to Ryan Lloyd, who got his shot all wrong.
Front foot
Solihull, buoyed by the equaliser and with the one-man advantage, have started the second half strongly.
Head scratcher
Tom Shaw wins the ball and is penalised for a foul. Standard.
Back under way
Second half has started. No changes.