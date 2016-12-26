Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

REPORT

Chester FC 's seven-match unbeaten league run came to a controversial end as they had Johnny Hunt sent off and four other players booked by a referee whose performance incensed the large travelling support.

Jon McCarthy's men recovered from the contentious 16th-minute dismissal of Hunt to go in front through Elliott Durrell.

But they were always on the back foot after Solihull restored parity in first-half injury-time, from a highly debatable free kick, with substitute Kane Richards' late strike no more than a consolation.

Blues boss McCarthy named the same side which started the 2-0 home win over Aldershot Town before Christmas.

But he was soon forced into a rejig after Hunt was sent off for a challenge on Shepherd Murombedzi.

In leaving the ground the left-back gave Christopher O'Donnell the option to brandish the red card. Hunt, however, seemed to have won the ball.

Further yellow cards for Luke George and Evan Horwood were harder to fathom as was O'Donnell's decision to award Solihull the free kick from which they scored the goal that changed the course of the encounter.

Chester responded brilliantly to being reduced to 10 men and within two minutes were in front, Durrell making space 20 yards from goal and sending a swerving left-footed shot past the wrong-footed Danny Lewis into the bottom corner.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

The Moors had started strongly with Alex Lynch saving smartly from Omari Sterling-James inside the opening 30 seconds.

But they struggled to break down the hardworking and diligent Blues after Hunt was given his marching orders.

Indeed it looked like Solihull would head into the break a goal behind until O'Donnell deemed Tom Shaw had blocked a long-range effort with his hands.

It appeared the ball had hit Shaw on his side, which he confirmed after the match by stating he had a mark of a football on his shirt to prove it.

But the man in the middle thought otherwise and Sterling-James bent the resultant 25-yard free kick beautifully into the top corner.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Chester had the chance to go back in front in the 54th minute when James Alabi did superbly to pull the back ball to Ryan Lloyd, who got his attempt all wrong.

It proved to be a costly miss as moments later Solihull took the lead, Harry White given the time to control a cross before steering the ball expertly into the top corner for his third goal against the Blues in the calendar year.

McCarthy responded by bringing on Richards and Wade Joyce for Alabi and Durrell.

And Richards saw an opportunity, fashioned by the willing Jordan Chapell, taken off his foot by Connor Franklin's crucial challenge.

But Chester's chances of finding a way back into the contest were hit in the 68th minute when man-of-the-match Sterling-James raced clear and skipped past Lynch before smashing in from an acute angle.

The Moors went close to adding a fourth goal before time was out.

But to their credit Chester, who lost Horwood to injury, never gave in.

And, after Lewis saved smartly from Chapell, Richards scored with virtually the last kick of the game, despite the best efforts of Lewis.

VERDICT

McCarthy chose to bite his tongue after the match.

But there is no doubt the decision-making of the officials had a major influence on the final outcome.

Of the major ones to go against the Blues the most galling was the one which led to Solihull's leveller. It was never a foul.

Up until that point the Moors had failed to trouble their 10-man opponents.

STATS

Solihull: Lewis, Fagbola, Daly, Kettle, Franklin, Murombedzi (Flanagan 85), Byrne, Sterling-James, Carline, Nortey, White (Asante 89). Subs not used: Acton, Jones, Obeng.

Booked: Murombedzi.

Goals: Sterling-James 45, 68, White 56.

Chester: Lynch, George, Hughes, Astles, Hunt, Durrell (Joyce 60), Shaw, Lloyd, Horwood (Waters 66), Chapell, Alabi (Richards 60). Subs not used: Roberts, Hudson.

Booked: Alabi, George, Horwood, Lloyd.

Sent off: Hunt 16.

Goals: Durrell 18, Richards 90.

Referee: Christopher O'Donnell.

Attendance: 1,475.