Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Astles can follow in the footsteps of his former Chester FC centre-back partner Sam Hughes and move into the fully professional game.

That is the verdict of the man who spotted Astles and who will be in the opposition dugout when Chester travel to Runcorn Town on Monday for their opening pre-season friendly (7.30pm).

Chris Herbert recommended the big defender to Steve Burr when he was part of the then Blues boss's coaching staff in the 2015-16 season.

Herbert, who left his scouting role with the club at the end of that campaign to take over as manager of Runcorn , knew all about Astles from his days playing for Buckley Town and Rhyl.

(Image: Tony Mottram)

But, having seen the strides the former Wigan Athletic youngster had made at Northwich Victoria, he knew Chester had to act.

Burr heeded Herbert's advice and, since making the move from Vics in January 2016 , Astles has gone on to establish himself as an imposing figure at the heart of the Blues defence.

It is a defence that will be shorn of Hughes next season after the rising star made a £130,000 move to former Premier League champions Leicester City .

Herbert believes Astles also has the ability and the potential to make the leap into the Football League.

And he is hoping the 23-year-old will do that with Chester under Jon McCarthy.

"Definitely," said Herbert, when asked whether Astles can make the step up from the Vanarama National League.

"The big thing with Ryan, and I said it to Steve when I recommended him, is he can play with both feet. Essentially he's a left-footer but he can play with both feet.

"He's happy to turn defenders, he's got that long punt upfield, but it's not just a punt, he drills it, it's a proper pass through, he means what he does.

"He's big, he's strong, he's good in the air, and he scores four or five goals a season, which is huge, especially at the standard he's playing at. It looks like he carries a lot of weight but he actually doesn't. He's just a big-built lad. He's trim.

"Since signing for Chester he's really taken his chance by the scruff of the neck. He understands the game, he listens, he takes it all in, then he goes out on to the pitch and does what you ask him to do.

"And as a person he's a top lad as well. He deserves everything he's getting. I know other teams are looking at him so Chester have done well to keep him."

Following the club's disappointing second half to the season Astles gave the Blues a huge boost when when he penned a new one-year contract in May .

Chester manager McCarthy, who was Burr's assistant during Herbert's time at the club, followed that up by tying down more key players to fresh deals, like Craig Mahon and Alex Lynch , as well as making eight new acquisitions, including the return of fan favourites Ross Hannah and Kingsley James .

"I said it when I was there that Jon McCarthy was the obvious replacement for Steve after he left and I think he's proven that," said Blacon-born Herbert, a lifelong supporter of his hometown club who was on the books of Chester City before forging a reputation as a prolific goalscorer on the local football scene with clubs like Christleton.

"It was hard for him last year. Fans have got to understand that it takes time. He kept the club up, which would have been the aim at the start of last season, and this season he'll look to get them up into mid-table, and then the season after that push on again and try and get promoted.

"He's having to do it slowly but he's getting there and the players he's brought in are going to improve them.

"Fans always want instant success, it's the same at any club, but they are getting to the point now that they can push on, and I'm positive they'll get that to mid-table area this season, and anything else will be a bonus."

Herbert's aim with Runcorn in 2017-18 will be promotion after guiding the North West Counties League outfit to third in the fiercely competitive Premier Division in his debut campaign in charge.

"I loved it at Chester," said the 39-year-old, whose assistant player-manager at Runcorn is Chester-born former Wrexham defender Mark McGregor.

"I'm a Chester fan, I was born and bred in Chester, I know what the club is about, and it was a great chance for me to go there and help Steve and Jon out, and I enjoyed every minute of it.

"We brought in James Alabi, who's moving on to bigger things, Sam Hughes, who we brought into the first team, and the other one was of course Ryan Astles.

"Me and Mark got the chance to go back into management at a great club like Runcorn. I want to be at a club that is ambitious and wants to go somewhere, and Runcorn want to do that. We're on the verge of doing something decent and it's up to the lads. If they get into their stride early, and make a good start, then anything is possible."

Runcorn start their preparations for the new campaign at Blacon Youth tomorrow (Saturday) before welcoming the Blues to the Pavilions Sports Complex on Monday.

Chester FC's pre-season friendlies

Runcorn Town (A), Monday, July 10, KO 7.30pm

Flint Town United (A), Tuesday, July 11, KO 7.30pm

Hyde United (A), Thursday, July 13, KO 7.45pm

Bala Town (A), Monday, July 17, KO 7.45pm

Altrincham (A), Tuesday, July 18, KO 7.45pm

Witton Albion (A), Thursday, July 20, KO 7.30pm

Walsall (H), Saturday, July 22, KO 3pm

Port Vale (H), Saturday, July 29, KO 3pm