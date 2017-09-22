Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scotland assistant manager Mark McGhee expressed an interest in the Chester FC job, it is understood.

Marcus Bignot was appointed as the Blues' new boss on Wednesday after an exhaustive search for a successor to Jon McCarthy, who was sacked after a miserable start to the season.

An eight-man shortlist was invited to interviews over two days at a hotel just outside of Chester, with names such as Graham Barrow, Neil Redfearn, Ronnie Moore and Richard Money grilled before he club's board decided on appointing Bignot.

Hundreds of applications were received by the Blues in the wake of McCarthy's departure with candidates such as former Bolton Wanderers and Southampton striker Kevin Davies expressing an interest.

And The Chronicle understands that one name who was keen to discuss the vacany was ex-Motherwell, Reading, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City manager McGhee, currently assisting Gordon Strachan with the Scotland international side.

McGhee's last club management role had been at Motherwell where he spent two years before departing in February of this year.

While the interest was genuine, it is understood that McGhee wasn't interviewed by the Blues, ruling himself out beforehand after brief dialogue with the club.

For Chester, attention now turns to this weekend and the first game in charge for new manager Bignot.

The ex-Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town manager will lead the Blues on Saturday (3pm) when they play host to Maidenhead United, looking to finally end a home hoodoo that stretches back 15 games to December 2016.