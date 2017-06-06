Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sam Hughes is on the verge of sealing a move away from Chester FC .

The much-coveted 20-year-old defender has been the subject of much interest from a host of Premier League and Championship clubs in recent months and could seal a switch today.

Hughes, who hails from West Kirby, is a graduate of the Chester academy and has risen to prominence in the past 12 months, becoming the club's youngest ever captain during last season.

Sheffield Wednesday, Wolves, Swansea City and Crystal Palace were among those monitoring Hughes but it has emerged that another club stolen a march on the teams who had been on his trail.

Hughes has agreed terms at the unnamed club and Chester are understood to have accepted a deal, avoiding a potential tribunal.

Barnsley had an £80,000 bid rejected for the defender back in January with the Blues valuing their asset at a far higher price.

Barnsley are out of the running for Hughes, as are Lincoln City, who had planned an audacious swoop.